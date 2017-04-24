Tennis Roundup: Swampscott topples Salem

April 24, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Lily Sanphy and the Big Blue are now 3-2 this season.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Swampscott girls tennis team dominated Salem Monday, winning 5-0. The Big Blue got singles wins from Anna Cilley (6-0, 6-1), Gina Hollenbach (6-1, 6-0) and Lily Sanphy (6-0, 6-1) en route to a shutout win on Monday. The doubles team of Asja Zimmerman and Cate McDonough won its match, 6-1, 6-0, and the team of Rachel Weiss and Sasha Balchenkoss won its match, 6-0, 6-0.

The Big Blue (3-2) will play against Medford on Wednesday.

Marblehead 5, Revere 0

It was a true shutout win for Marblehead on Monday, with the Magicians winning every match 6-0, 6-0. Singles wins came from Michelle Shub, Hannah Porath and Julia Channing and doubles wins came from the team of Megan Ryan and Lily Frontero and the team of Kaelyn Attridge and Mandy Dumais.

Lynnfield 3, North Reading 2

The Pioneers remain undefeated after slipping past North Reading behind two singles wins and a doubles win. Camie Foley won the first singles match, 6-1, 6-2, and Katie Nevils won the second singles match, 6-4, 6-1. The doubles match was won by the team of Katie Nugent and Allison Carey, 6-3, 6-2.

The Pioneers (3-0) will take on Amesbury on Wednesday.

Peabody 3, Lynn Classical 2

Peabody got singles wins from Isabella Valencia, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6), and Laura Franca, 6-4, 6-2, but the match was decided on a doubles win from the team of Shaelyn Kelley and Angela Ferrara, 6-4, 6-0. Peabody (3-2) will take on Saugus on Wednesday.

The lone singles win for Classical (3-2) came from Lizzie Troisi in first singles, 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of Shanelle Barry and Daphne Pineda also notched a win, 7-6, 6-4. Classical will travel to Revere for a matchup with the Patriots on Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Bishop Fenwick 4, Arlington Catholic 1

The Crusaders got singles wins from Alex Mizioch (6-0, 6-2) and Pat McShea (6-3, 6-1), while the doubles team of Noah Anderson and Peter O’Brien won its match, 6-2, 6-0, and the team of Regan Zhu and Nick Park won its match, 6-0, 6-1.

Swampscott 4, Salem 1

The Big Blue evened their record at 2-2 with a solid win over Salem on Monday. Swampscott swept the singles portion of the match, with wins from Sam Mayblyum, 6-1, 6-1, Will Talebian, 6-0, 6-0, and Dan Popobskiy, 6-0, 6-0. The Big Blue also got a doubles win from the team of Owen Madigan-Fried and Steve Santanello, 6-1, 6-0.

Swampscott will take on Gloucester this afternoon.

Beverly 5, Lynn English 0

Beverly swept its match with the Bulldogs on Monday, led by Enrico Costa in first singles, 6-1, 6-1. Ryan Daly won the second singles match, 6-2, 6-2, and Michael Silveira battled for a win in third singles, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 10-4. In doubles play, the team of Oliver Gibson and Tommy George won its match, 6-2, 6-0, and the team of Ryan Keve and Jon Sofer won its match, 6-0, 6-0.

The Panthers (3-1) will take on Malden on Wednesday afternoon.

Marblehead 5, Revere 0

Marblehead got wins from Justin Faia in first singles (6-2, 6-1), Felix Livtak in second singles (6-1, 6-2) and Billy Ackerman (6-1, 6-0), and also got wins from the doubles team of Garrett Tully and Sam Orenstein, 6-0, 6-0, and the team of Dan Livtak and Jack Quigley, 6-0, 6-1.

Cardinal Spellman 4, St. Mary’s 1

The lone win came from Brady Ryan in first singles, 6-1, 6-0. The Spartans (0-4) will take on Latin Academy on Thursday afternoon.