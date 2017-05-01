Sports

Tennis Roundup: Magicians remain undefeated

May 1, 2017

Michelle Shub turned in an impressive match for the Magicians in the win. 

By MIKE ALONGI 

The Marblehead girls tennis team is now 9-0 on the year after another shutout win on Monday, blanking Danvers, 5-0.

The Magicians have only lost eight total games in the last three matches. Michelle Shub took the first match, 6-1, 6-1, Hannah Porath won the second match, 6-2, 6-0, and Julia Channing won the third singles match, 6-0, 6-2. In doubles play, the team of Megan Ryan and Lily Frontero won its match, 6-0, 6-0, and the team of Kaelyn Attridge and Simone Likterov won its match, 6-0, 6-2.

Lynn Classical 3, Gloucester 2

The Rams swept the doubles portion of the match on Monday, getting wins from the team of Lexi Ferraro and Abby Stafford (6-1, 6-1) and the team of Shanelle Barry and Daphne Pineda (6-3, 6-3). The deciding win came from first singles player Lizzie Troisi, who rallied for a win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in a difficult match that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

Classical (4-3) will take on Malden on Wednesday.

Swampscott 5, Revere 0

Swampscott got singles wins from Anna Cilley (6-0, 6-1), Gina Hollenbach (6-4, 6-3) and Lily Sanphy (6-3, 6-1). Doubles wins came from the team of Asja Zimmerman and Cate McDonough (6-1, 6-1) and the team of Rachel Weiss and Sasha Belchenkoff (6-1, 6-0).

The Big Blue (5-2) will go up against Medford this afternoon.

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0

The Pioneers remain undefeated on the year after another win on Monday. Sarah Mezini got the win in first singles, 6-1, 6-0, Camie Foley won the second singles match, 6-2, 6-0, and Katie Nevils got the win in third singles, 6-0, 6-1. In doubles play, the team of Alexa Vittiglio and Laura Mucci took the first match, 6-2, 6-3, and the team of Rachel Collins and Gillian Skelly took the second match, 7-5, 6-3.

Lynnfield (5-0) will continue its string of four games in four days with a match against Rockport at home this afternoon.

BOYS TENNIS

Swampscott 5, Revere 0

The Big Blue notched a clean sweep on Monday afternoon, with Sam Mayblyum starting things off with a win in first singles, 6-2, 6-1. Will Talebian won in second singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Dan Popovskiy got the win in third singles, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles play, the team of Owen Madigan-Fried and Steve Santanello won the first match, 6-1, 6-3, and the team of Ben Ringler and Justin Ratner won the second match, 7-5, 6-3.

Swampscott (4-2) will play on the road in Medford this afternoon.

Beverly 4, Salem 1

Beverly swept the singles portion of the match to get the win, also adding a win in doubles. Enrico Costa won in first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Daly won in second singles, 7-5, 6-2, and Michael Silveira got the win in third singles, 6-1, 6-1. The doubles win came from the team of freshmen Jake Dalbon and Gabriel Humdy, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. It was the pair’s first varsity win.

The Panthers (5-1) will go up against Somerville on Wednesday afternoon.

Lynn Classical 3, Gloucester 2

Calvin Cheung got the win in first singles for the Rams, 6-1, 6-4, followed by Moses Ba in second singles, 6-1, 6-3. The deciding win came from the doubles team of Gerry Ennis and Stephen Ong, who won its match, 6-4, 6-4.

Classical (4-1) will take on Malden on Wednesday.

Marblehead 5, Danvers 0

Marblehead got singles wins from Justin Faia (6-1, 6-4), Felix Livtak (6-1, 6-2) and Billy Ackerman (6-1, 6-1). The doubles wins came from the team of Mike Conlin and Luke Fobert (6-0, 6-3) and the team of Adam Sherf and Tony Gluskin (6-0, 6-0).

St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0

It was a clean sweep for the Eagles on Monday, with Nick Salacci getting the win in first singles, 6-0, 6-1. Jacob Salacci got the win in second singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Mikey Prokopis took the third singles match, 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of Jason Xu and Jack Malowepszy won its match, 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Ben Lavoie and Jack Schumer won its match, 6-1, 6-2.

St. John’s (5-1) will take on Newton North this afternoon.

Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 0

Fenwick (2-5) will take on Malden Catholic at home this afternoon.

