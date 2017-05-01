Tennis Roundup: Magicians remain undefeated

May 1, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Michelle Shub turned in an impressive match for the Magicians in the win.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Marblehead girls tennis team is now 9-0 on the year after another shutout win on Monday, blanking Danvers, 5-0.

The Magicians have only lost eight total games in the last three matches. Michelle Shub took the first match, 6-1, 6-1, Hannah Porath won the second match, 6-2, 6-0, and Julia Channing won the third singles match, 6-0, 6-2. In doubles play, the team of Megan Ryan and Lily Frontero won its match, 6-0, 6-0, and the team of Kaelyn Attridge and Simone Likterov won its match, 6-0, 6-2.

Lynn Classical 3, Gloucester 2

The Rams swept the doubles portion of the match on Monday, getting wins from the team of Lexi Ferraro and Abby Stafford (6-1, 6-1) and the team of Shanelle Barry and Daphne Pineda (6-3, 6-3). The deciding win came from first singles player Lizzie Troisi, who rallied for a win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in a difficult match that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

Classical (4-3) will take on Malden on Wednesday.

Swampscott 5, Revere 0

Swampscott got singles wins from Anna Cilley (6-0, 6-1), Gina Hollenbach (6-4, 6-3) and Lily Sanphy (6-3, 6-1). Doubles wins came from the team of Asja Zimmerman and Cate McDonough (6-1, 6-1) and the team of Rachel Weiss and Sasha Belchenkoff (6-1, 6-0).

The Big Blue (5-2) will go up against Medford this afternoon.

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0

The Pioneers remain undefeated on the year after another win on Monday. Sarah Mezini got the win in first singles, 6-1, 6-0, Camie Foley won the second singles match, 6-2, 6-0, and Katie Nevils got the win in third singles, 6-0, 6-1. In doubles play, the team of Alexa Vittiglio and Laura Mucci took the first match, 6-2, 6-3, and the team of Rachel Collins and Gillian Skelly took the second match, 7-5, 6-3.

Lynnfield (5-0) will continue its string of four games in four days with a match against Rockport at home this afternoon.

BOYS TENNIS

Swampscott 5, Revere 0

The Big Blue notched a clean sweep on Monday afternoon, with Sam Mayblyum starting things off with a win in first singles, 6-2, 6-1. Will Talebian won in second singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Dan Popovskiy got the win in third singles, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles play, the team of Owen Madigan-Fried and Steve Santanello won the first match, 6-1, 6-3, and the team of Ben Ringler and Justin Ratner won the second match, 7-5, 6-3.

Swampscott (4-2) will play on the road in Medford this afternoon.

Beverly 4, Salem 1

Beverly swept the singles portion of the match to get the win, also adding a win in doubles. Enrico Costa won in first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Daly won in second singles, 7-5, 6-2, and Michael Silveira got the win in third singles, 6-1, 6-1. The doubles win came from the team of freshmen Jake Dalbon and Gabriel Humdy, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. It was the pair’s first varsity win.

The Panthers (5-1) will go up against Somerville on Wednesday afternoon.

Lynn Classical 3, Gloucester 2

Calvin Cheung got the win in first singles for the Rams, 6-1, 6-4, followed by Moses Ba in second singles, 6-1, 6-3. The deciding win came from the doubles team of Gerry Ennis and Stephen Ong, who won its match, 6-4, 6-4.

Classical (4-1) will take on Malden on Wednesday.

Marblehead 5, Danvers 0

Marblehead got singles wins from Justin Faia (6-1, 6-4), Felix Livtak (6-1, 6-2) and Billy Ackerman (6-1, 6-1). The doubles wins came from the team of Mike Conlin and Luke Fobert (6-0, 6-3) and the team of Adam Sherf and Tony Gluskin (6-0, 6-0).

St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0

It was a clean sweep for the Eagles on Monday, with Nick Salacci getting the win in first singles, 6-0, 6-1. Jacob Salacci got the win in second singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Mikey Prokopis took the third singles match, 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of Jason Xu and Jack Malowepszy won its match, 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Ben Lavoie and Jack Schumer won its match, 6-1, 6-2.

St. John’s (5-1) will take on Newton North this afternoon.

Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 0

Fenwick (2-5) will take on Malden Catholic at home this afternoon.