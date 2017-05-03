Tennis Roundup: Five in a row for the Rams

May 3, 2017

By MIKE ALONGI and KATIE MORRISON

The Classical boys tennis team notched its fifth consecutive win, topping Malden, 4-1 Wednesday.

Calvin Cheung won at first singles, 6-1, 6-0, and Moses Ba won second singles, 6-2, 6-1. The first doubles team of Gerry Ennis and Stephen Ong won its match, 6-0, 6-0. The second doubles pair of Andy Ma and Jonathan Chase brought a win at 6-2, 6-2. Classical improves to 5-1, after dropping its first match. “The guys are playing well,” Rams coach Chris Hayward said. “We lost our first match and have won our last five in a row. I’m proud of the way the guys are playing. We’re playing well right now and we’re just hoping that it continues.” The Rams have a quick turnaround as they visit Somerville today.

Revere 4, Lynn English 1

The Patriots evened their record at 3-3 on the year after a solid win over Lynn English on Wednesday. David Grujic got the win in first singles, 6-2, 6-0, and Josh Preciado took second singles, 6-2, 6-4. Revere also swept the doubles portion, with the team of Naveed Jabbar and Ralph Corbelle taking the first match, 6-2, 6-3, and the team of Josue Martinez and Alejandro Zuleta taking the second match, 6-0, 6-0.

Revere visits Salem on Monday.

Swampscott 5, Everett 0

Rhe sweep raises the Big Blue’s record to 5-2.

The toughest match of the day belonged to the first doubles team of Owen Madigan-Fried and Steve Santanello, who needed three sets (4-6, 6-0, 7-5) to win.

In first singles, it was Sam Mayblyum 6-1, 6-2; Will Talebian took second, love-love; and Dan Popovsky won in third singles, 6-2, 6-3.

Dan Johnson and Justin Ratner won their second doubles match, 6-2, 6-2.

Matignon 4, St. Mary’s 1

At Matignon, Brady Ryan got the lone victory for the Spartans (0-7), 8-0 in an eight-game pro set.

Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0

Marblehead notched a clean sweep on Wednesday, with Justin Faia winning in first singles, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1. Felix Livtak won the second singles match, 6-3, 6-3, and Billy Ackerman battled for a three-set win in third singles, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. In doubles play, the team of Sam Orenstein and Garrett Tully won, 6-2, 6-1, and the team of Dan Livtak and Jack Quigley won, 6-0, 6-0.

Despite the loss, Winthrop (6-2) got solid performances from Corey Cherico and Timmy Duyon. The Vikings will take on Medford at home this afternoon.

St. John’s Prep 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0

Nick Salacci got the win in first singles, 6-1, 6-2, Jacob Salacci took second singles, 6-4, 6-3, and Mikey Prokopis won third singles, 6-3, 6-2. In doubles play, the team of David Cunningham and Amal Raisingani won, 6-3, 6-0, and the team of Jack Malowepszy and Jason Xu won its match, 6-2, 6-1.

The Prep (6-1) battles Pentucket this afternoon.

GIRLS TENNIS

Classical 4, Malden 1

It was a battle in the doubles matches, but the Rams came out on top in both to seal the win. At first doubles, Lexi Ferraro and Abby Stafford fell, 2-6, but came back to win the second set, 6-2. After falling behind 5-4 in the deciding set, the duo took the next three games. At second doubles, Shanelle Berry and Daphne Pineda fell 4-6 in the first set, but came back to win two tight sets, 6-4 and 7-6.

Lizzie Troisi won at first singles, 6-1, 6-1, and Anh Nguyen won at second singles, 6-2, 6-4.

The Rams (5-3) are looking for three more wins to clinch a tournament berth.

Lynnfield 4, Masco 1

Sarah Mezini won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Camie Foley won at second singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Katie Nevils took third singles, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, the team of Katie Nugent and Allison Carey took its match, 6-4, 6-2.

The Pioneers take on North Reading tomorrow as coach Craig Stone looks for his 1,100 coaching victory between tennis and wrestling.

Fenwick 4, Lowell Catholic 1

The Crusaders got two singles wins from Kerry Kircher (6-2, 6-2) and Brenna Waldinger (6-0, 6-1) and doubles wins from Patricia Jabonillo and Abby Graumann (6-0, 6-0) and Niamh Walsh and Anna Young (6-0, 6-0).

Fenwick (6-4) takes on St. Mary’s this afternoon.

Swampscott 5, Everett 0

Anna Cilley dropped the first set then battled back for a win in first singles, 5-7, 6-1, 10-4, Gina Hollenbach took second singles, 6-3, 6-1, and Lily Sanphy won third singles, 6-1, 6-0. The doubles team of Asja Zimmerman and Cate McDonough won, 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Kseniya Yermakova and Bianca Doman won, 6-1, 6-0.

Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0

All three singles players, Michelle Shub, Julia Channing and Simone Likterov, each won their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, while the doubles team of Megan Ryan and Lily Frontero won its match, 6-1, 6-1, and the team of Kaelyn Attridge and Katherina Lehman won its match, 6-1, 6-0.

With the win, the Magicians remain undefeated at 10-0.