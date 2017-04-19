Tennis: English battles to beat Somerville

April 19, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

English’s Victoria Say battled to earn a three-set win Wednesday.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Lynn English girls tennis team improved to 2-1 on the season with a big 3-2 win over Gloucester Wednesday.

Second singles player Victoria Say dropped her first set, 4-6, but battled all the way back to take the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-4. After losing a tough three-set match Tuesday against Somerville, Say bounced back in a big way to help the Bulldogs pull out the win.

Third singles Kim Rodriguez won her match, 6-3, 6-2, and after losing their second set, the first doubles team of Raymi Ramirez and Diana Bui pulled out a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 victory.

The Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them Friday against Marblehead.

Marblehead 5, Medford 0

Hannah Porath won the first singles match for Marblehead, 6-2, 6-0, Lily Frontero took the second singles match, 6-0, 6-1, and Mandy Dumais took the third match, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, the team of Megan Ryan and Rory Schauder won the first match, 6-1, 6-0, and the team of Kaelyn Attridge and Lizzie Potvin won the second match, 6-0, 6-0.

Lynn Classical 5, Salem 0

Classical improved to 3-1 on the young season with the win, led by Lizzie Troisi’s win in first singles, 6-1, 6-0. Anh Nguyen won the second singles match, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, and Fereshtah Tajiki got the win in third singles, 6-1, 6-0. It was Tajiki’s first career varsity match, and coach Chris LeBlanc was impressed with the senior’s play.

“It was great to see her come out in her first-ever varsity match and play that well,” he said. “I’m just really proud of her effort.”

In doubles play, the team of Lexi Ferraro and Abby Stafford won their match, 6-0, 6-0, and the team of Daphne Pineda and Shanelle Barry won their match, 6-0, 6-0.

The Rams have a quick turnaround with a match on the road in Beverly this afternoon.

BOYS TENNIS

Gloucester 4, Lynn English 1

The only win for English came from third singles Johnson Ngand Jui, who won his first set 6-2 and took the second in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4). But all the singles matches were close, as Osayi Ayinla fell 6-4, 6-3 at first singles and Andy Nguyen fell 6-4, 6-4 at second.

English (1-2) take on Marblehead Friday.

Marblehead 5, Medford 0

The Magicians, 3-0 in the Northeastern Conference/North and 3-2 overall, won all five matches in straight sets.

In first singles, senior co-captain Justin Faia beat Christopher Wald, 6-1, 6-0. Co-captain Garrett Tully beat Noah Pereira 6-1, 6-0 in second singles and Medford forfeited the third singles match due to a lack of players.

In doubles, the team of Mike Conlin and Jack Quigley defeated Matthew Morin and Brendan Sheehan in the first match, 6-0, 6-0, while the team of Adam Sherf and Tony Gluskin beat Michael Corso and Arden Ingersel, 6-0, 6-1 in the second match.

Swampscott 5, Malden 0

The Big Blue picked up their first win of the year in a clean sweep. Sam Mayblyum got the win in first singles, 6-3, 6-2, Will Talebian took second singles, 6-2, 6-0, and Steve Santanello won third singles, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles play, the team of Owen Madigan-Fried and Dan Johnson won the first match, 6-0, 6-1, and the team of Rob Jensen and Harry Parker won the second match, 6-0, 6-1.

Swampscott (1-2) will take on Gloucester at home on Friday.

Winthrop 4, Somerville 1

Winthrop (4-1) got singles wins from Arthur Borash (1-6, 6-4, 6-0) and Timmy Duyon (6-3, 6-1) and doubles wins from the team of Matt Tarantino and Henry Brooks (6-2, 6-2) and the team of Kevin Door and Chris Finn (6-2, 6-3).

The Vikings will take on Danvers on Tuesday.

Beverly 4, Danvers 1

The Panthers were able to sweep the doubles portion of the match on Wednesday afternoon, getting wins from the team of Tommy George and Oliver Gibson (6-3, 6-3) and the team of Ryan Keve and Sam Titus (6-3, 6-1). Michael Silvera got a singles win, 6-3, 6-0, and Danvers forfeited another singles match to seal the win for Beverly.

The Panthers (2-0) will take on Classical today.