Swampscott tabs Fucile as new basketball coach

May 1, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Justin Fucile is the new Swampscott boys basketball coach.

By HAROLD RIVERA

When Justin Fucile took over as coach of the Swampscott boys basketball team in the middle of last season, he faced the challenge of having to pick up a struggling program with little to no familiarity with the players on his roster. Next season, that won’t be a problem.

Swampscott’s athletic department announced the appointment of Fucile as the new coach of the Big Blue boys basketball program on Monday, a role he was hoping to earn after building a sense of familiarity with the team through 12 games last season.

“I felt that when I got the job in the middle of the year last season, given the way the players reacted and we responded, I didn’t think it would be too hard to keep the job,” Fucile said. “I felt very good about it.”

Fucile, a former Swampscott basketball player from 1996-2000, previously served as the varsity coach from 2008-2013. After wrapping up the 2012-2013 season, Fucile decided to step away from coaching to pursue his master’s degree.

“I always wanted to be the youngest coach of the Swampscott varsity team,” Fucile said. “I was 26 when I first got the job. Both times I’ve appreciated the opportunity. I love coaching in this town and this community. Swampscott produces great student-athletes.”

In his time away from coaching the Big Blue, Fucile found a role with the youth basketball program in Swampscott. That allowed him to coach and work with some of the current players in the Big Blue program.

“Going to the youth program allowed me to meet more players,” Fucile said. “ It allowed me to build a strong relationship with the players that are now on the varsity team.”

Prior to taking over at Swampscott in 2008, Fucile was a part of the coaching staff at Lynn English from 2005-2007. He worked with the freshman and junior varsity Bulldogs teams and assisted coaches Buzzy Barton and Mike Carr on the varsity level.

From his playing days at Swampscott, Fucile, a guard, learned the values of sacrifice and commitment. Those are two of the values that he’ll hope to pass along to his players next season.

“My junior year, we were pretty good at 12-8 and my senior year we were 15-5,” Fucile said. “Not only is the basketball part at Swampscott important but also the friendships you build. You learn to have pride in what you do every day. You learn about commitment and sacrifice. You have to give up a lot to get what you want.”

Looking forward to next winter, Fucile will retain a coaching staff that includes Tyler Grillo, Jay Knowles and Ryan Mahan. Fucile credited the three, along with a few others, for helping him pave his way back to the helm at Swampscott.

“I’m looking forward to working with our coaching staff,” Fucile said. “They’ll help the program. Coaches Brian Bagley and Paul Moran have given me a lot of insight and I appreciate what they’ve done for me, along with (former Swampscott) coach Dave Born. He made us believe that we can get back in the tournament again.”