St. Mary’s girls lacrosse wins two victories

May 7, 2017

The St. Mary’s girls lacrosse team logged two wins on Saturday. On the field, the Spartans took down St. Joseph, 18-5, to improve to 9-4 on the season. Off the field, the team’s Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation fundraiser brought in $1,100 for the foundation.

It was a full team effort on the field for the Spartans, with 14 assists coming with the 18 goals. Sherly Feliz, Talia DiMelio, Colleen Osbahr all scored their first varsity goals, and Cate Cadigan scored her first of the season.

St. Mary’s looks to clinch a playoff spot with a win over Cardinal Spellman this afternoon.

Marblehead 18, Winchester 7

Hadley Carlton and Caroline Driscoll each scored five times as the Magicians took down Winchester in a game originally scheduled for Friday. Lydia Bongiorno also had a hat trick with an assist, Grace Arthur scored twice and logged three assists, Niamh Healy had two goals and two assists, and Amanda Gregory had a goal and an assist.

Marblehead (10-1) goale Maeve Caldwell made 10 saves.

Swampscott 15, Stoneham 7

At Stoneham, the Big Blue raised their record to 5-1 as Ocean Crawley-Sweeney led the way with four goals.

Ellie Wright had three goals and Emerson Laundry two.

Emma Sutherland, Maggie DiGrande, Nikki Rosa, Mary Miles, Morgan Lenihan, and Olivia Fillenworth each scored a goal. Goalie Claire Powell made eight saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

Newton North 14, Marblehead 10

The Magicians got goals from Manning Sears (3), Drew Cioffi (2), Sam Cioffi, Sam Paquette, Henry Martin and Harry Craig in the loss.

Needham 16, St. John’s Prep 10

Down 8-3 at the half, the Eagles rallied to score six unanswered goals out of the gate in the second half to take a 9-8 lead before Needham tied it up at the end of the third quarter. But two quick Needham goals in the fourth changed the momentum, and the Rockets were able to score four more insurance goals late with goalie Mitch Carpenter out of the net trying to cause a turnover.

Pat Keefe scored four goals for the Prep and Zach Harde added three goals and an assist. Jake Surrette had three assists, KJ Sarni scored two goals, Jack Rickards had a goal and PJ Lombara had an assist.

BOYS TRACK

NEC Freshman/Sophomore meet

The Peabody boys dominated the field at Revere High, topping second-place finisher Gloucester, 78.5-51. Marblehead was third with 46 points, just beating out Swampscott (44 points).

Classical’s Nashaun Butler logged a big win in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 10 inches. Butler also finished third in the 200-meter dash (24.3 seconds). His teammate, Chase Buono, won the javelin (132-5), topping Swampscott’s Jake Culliton (124-1)

Swampscott’s Joe Varghese won the 110 hurdles (17.8), beating out Peabody’s Kemari Jackson (18.3). Peabody’s Jacob Hawthorne won the triple jump (39-9) and his teammate Jacob Farhat won the mile (4:57.3). Marblehead’s Joe Doherty won the 100 (11.2).

Other winners included Gloucester Marc Smith (high jump, 5-8 and 400, 59.4), Beverly’s Bobby Adams (shot put, 41-5 1/2), Danvers’ Anthony Spignese (200, 23.1), Somerville’s Gautier Victor (800, 2:10.7), Bryce Visnick (400, 54.4), Malden’s Omar Asousy (2-miles, 10:53.1) and Gloucester’s Joe Ciaramentaro (discus, 101-2).

BASEBALL

Austin Prep 9, St. Mary’s 2

The Cougars scored early and often Sunday at Fraser Field, and the Spartans were stifled by Austin Prep’s Cam Seguin through the first six innings. St. Mary’s (8-3) had eight hits on the day, but couldn’t get on the board until the seventh, as Lee Pacheco and Michael Luciano drove in runs.

Georgetown 3, Swampscott 2

At Swampscott Saturday, it was a frustrating loss for the Big Blue, who left 12 runners on base.

“We had runners on base just about every inning, but we couldn’t get them across,” said Big B lue coach Jason Calichman.

Ryan Graciale was 2-for-3 with a walk and a home run.

Nick Reiser started and went four innings, allowing all three runs. Colin Reiling hurled three scoreless innings in relief.

GIRLS TRACK

NEC Freshman/Sophomore meet

The Swampscott girls just barely snuck by Peabody, 78-77, to capture the freshman/sophomore crown for the first time since 2008.

Swampscott took first and third in the javelin, with Alex Papazoglou (81-4) finishing first and Marblehead’s Corinne Ahern (78-1) beating out the Big Blue’s Meredith Zimmer (76-6), who also finished third in the 110 hurdles (18.5). Swampscott’s Catherine Cullinane logged a second-place finish in the 100 (13.8) behind Peabody’s Lexi Bettencourt (13.4).

English’s Hannah Trahant had a good showing in the long jump (15-4), coming in second behind Beverly’s India Ingemi (16-3 1/2). Fellow Bulldog Kaylee Smith finished second in the shot put (29-4 1/4) behind Malden’s Shataeya Smith (29-4 3/4).

Saugus took the top two spots in the triple jump, as Jada Okoye (31-5 1/2) and Kiley Ronan (30-11 1/4) topped Classical’s Sydney Spiess (30-2). Ronan also finished second in the 200 (26.2), behind Beverly’s Ingemi (26.2).

Classical’s Maysie Jean-Louis finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.7), just one second behind Beverly’s Klaudia Rushi (17.6).

Peabody’s Ally Barrett (5:53.7) and Sarah Enes (5:55) took the top two spots in the mile, and their teammate Lilly Brennan (2:31.7) won the 800.

Alex Flewelling second high jump 4-10

Other winners included Marblehead’s Bella Corsini (400, 66.2) Somerville’s Aislinn Cannistraro (high jump, 4-10 and 400, 1:15.7), WInthrop’s Camila Miranda Lovera (2-miles, 13:22.4) and Everett’s Danielle Villalobos (discus, 83-0)