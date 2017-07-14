Sports Schedule

Sports

July 14, 2017

TODAY

Little League Baseball

District 16 Final

At Gallagher Park, Lynn

Peabody vs. Peabody West (2)

Little League Softball

State Tournament

Seniors

At Gonsalves Park, Woburn

Saugus vs. Charlton (12:30)

Saugus vs. Charlton (3)

Babe Ruth

State Tournament

Semifinals

At Fraser Field, Lynn

14s

Lynn vs. Hingham/Hill (3)

13s

Lynn vs. Braintree (noon)

American Legion

District 8 Playoffs

Peabody/Middleton vs. TBA (at Masco, 12:30)

NSBL

NS Storm at NS Phillies (11:30)

Peabody at Beverly (5)

Kingstone at Marblehead (5)

SUNDAY

Little League Baseball

District 16 Final

Site and time TBA

Peabody vs. Peabody West (if nec.)

Little League Softball

State Tournament

Seniors

At Gonsalves Park, Woburn

Saugus vs. Charlton (TBA, if nec.)

Majors

Jesse Burkett vs. Peabody (TBA, if nec.)

Babe Ruth

State Finals

At Fraser Field, Lynn

14s (TBA) 

13s (TBA)

American Legion

District 8 Playoffs

Peabody/Middleton vs. TBA (TBA)

NSBL

Saugus at Manchester (4:30)

Kingston at N. reading (5)

Peabody at Beverly (7:30)

