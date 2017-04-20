Sports Briefs

April 20, 2017

Boy Scout golf tournament

The first annual Boy Scout Troop 62 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, May 15, at the Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut, with a 7 a.m. tee time.

Troop 62 operates out of Saugus.

The tournament features a round of golf, lunch, raffles and a hole-in-one contest with a car as a prize.

Proceeds will help the scouts from Troop 62 travel to the Grand Canyon this summer.

Contact troop62golf@gmail.com for information or registration, or to donate or become a sponsor.

Challenger LL registration, uniforms

Challenger Little League will hold registration and uniform pickups this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynn Housing Authority, 10 Church St.

Challenger’s opening day will be Sunday, April 30, at Volunteer Field, which is the home of East Lynn Little League.

Classical Hall Of Fame dinner

The Lynn Classical Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the Nahant Country Club, beginning at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner and induction follow.

This year’s event will include achievement as well as athletic accomplishments.

The inductees are Lisa Morris Dana, Joseph Fannon, Courtney Ferrari, Christopher Gasper, Frank R. Knight Jr., Paula McGinn, Daniel McNulty, Robert McNulty, Michael Morgan, Bill Nicholson, John O’Brien, Anthony Seaforth, Monica Smiddy, Brian Smith, James Smith, Stephen C. Upton.

Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased at Classical High School (781-477-7404). They will not be sold at the door.

English Hall of Fame nominations

Nominations for the Lynn English Hall of Fame are due by May 31. Former students, or others who have significantly contributed to English High School, the City of Lynn or society are qualified to be nominated.

Those nominating should provide a brief biography of the nominee and include the achievements and contributions that qualify the candidate for inclusion. Any other supporting material, such as photographs or news clippings, can be included.

Applications should be sent to principal Thomas Strangie, c/o Lynn English High School, 50 Goodridge St., Lynn.

Lynn English girls basketball fundraiser

The Lynn English girls basketball team is hosting a free throw shooting contest at the Paul Cavanagh Fieldhouse on April 25th at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top contestants. The first place prize is a $500 gift card, the second place prize is a $200 gift card and the third place prize is a $100 gift card. The cost to participate is $25, with all proceeds going towards the girls basketball team. Tickets can be purchased on Friday at the Antonio Anderson Skills Academy Camp, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s, and on the day of the event.