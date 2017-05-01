Softball Roundup: Magicians play “best game of year”

May 1, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Montana Joyce hit a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Magicians.

By MIKE ALONGI

Marblehead softball coach Johnny Gold said that his team played “(its) best game of the year” as it handed the Danvers its first loss in a 7-2 victory Monday.

Magicians pitcher Charlotte Plakans earned the win, allowing seven hits and fanning 10. She got the job done at the plate as well with two doubles and two RBIs.

Montana Joyce broke a 3-2 game open as she hit a solo home run in the sixth. Marblehead added three more runs in the inning, which was facilitated by Mercedes Pelletier’s single and stolen base. Pelletier went 3-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases.

Marblehead (7-1) takes on Winthrop Wednesday.

Lynn Classical 4, Gloucester 1

Tori Adams contributed on both sides of the ball in the win on Monday, getting the win on the mound after a complete game three-hitter with six strikeouts and helping her own cause with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning. Rebecca Walker also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Classical (8-0) will go up against Malden on Wednesday.

Swampscott 8, Revere 5

The Big Blue moved to 5-4 with a win over Revere on Monday. Hannah Leahy got the win on the mound, going the distance and giving up five runs on nine hits with five strikeouts. Riley Lord was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Sydney Cresta was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Kasey Kennedy was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Swampscott has a quick turnaround, taking on Lynn English at home this afternoon.

Beverly 9, Salem 5

Rona Scott got the win on the mound for the Panthers, giving up no runs on just one hit with five strikeouts in three innings of work. On offense, Shelby Davis and Abi McGovern each went 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Winthrop 14, Malden 13 (F/8)

Pinch hitter Emma Carney had the game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth inning to improve Winthrop to 4-3 on the year. Bella Perotti went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases, while Taylor Impemba got the win on the mound after giving up two runs with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.

The Vikings will take on Marblehead on Wednesday.

Archbishop Williams 7, Bishop Fenwick 0

Nicole Modica played a solid defensive game at second base, while catcher Tessa Palermo threw out two runners stealing in the loss. Fenwick (3-5) will play against St. Mary’s at home on Wednesday afternoon.