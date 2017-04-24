Softball Roundup: Late-inning magic pushes Magicians past Patriots

April 24, 2017

Charlotte Plakans earned her fourth win of the season.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Marblehead softball team overcame a 5-3 deficit in the sixth inning, scoring three times to take down Revere, 6-5, at home Monday.

Sammy Treff started the rally for Marblehead, leading off with a singled to right. Charlotte Plakans followed with a double to deep center, moving pinch runner Emily O’Connor to third. Montana Joyce loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice, and Olivia Fusegni knocked home a run with a single. Bel Sogoloff followed with a big two-run single to center.

Sophie Vener went 2-for-4 with a single, double and RBI for Marblehead, and Fusegni finished with three hits and a RBI. Mercedes Pelletier went 3-for-3 and Sogoloff also went 3-for-3. The Magicians pounded out 13 hits in the win.

Plakans picked up her fourth win in the circle, giving up seven hits and fanning four.

St. Mary’s 10, Arlington Catholic 0

Mia Nowicki had another dominant day on the mound for St. Mary’s, striking out 16 in a shutout victory. Talia Smaller nearly hit for the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple on the day, while Tori Decenzo hit a three-run home run.

The Spartans (5-0) will take on Archbishop Williams on Thursday.

Beverly 14, Lynn English 0 (F/5)

Natalie Stillwell tossed a complete-game shutout for Beverly, giving up just two hits and striking out seven. She also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBI. Rona Scott went 3-for-3, while Cori Coults, Abi McGovern and Julia Pitman each had multiple hits.

Gloucester 5, Saugus 1

The Sachems fell to 3-3 after a tough loss on Monday. Kaitlyn Wood had a solid day despite getting the loss on the mound, driving in the lone run of the game for Saugus. On the mound, Wood pitched six innings and gave up four runs on 12 hits and struck out nine.

Catie Sheehan went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Alex Almquist (1-for-2, double), Taylor Bogdanski (1-for-3) and DJ Munafo (1-for-3) each had one hit in the loss.

Saugus will travel to Danvers to take on the Falcons on Wednesday.

Swampscott 5, Salem 1

Riley Lord got the win for Swampscott on Monday, pitching all seven innings and giving up one run on just two hits while striking out five. Sydney Cresta and Casey Kennedy each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Hannah Leahy went 2-for-4.

The Big Blue (4-3) play Medford on the road on Wednesday afternoon.

Matignon 15, Bishop Fenwick 10

Despite the loss, Natalie Medros had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored. Tessa Palermo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Brittany Byrne went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

The Crusaders (2-4) will host Austin Prep on Wednesday.