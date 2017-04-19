Softball: Leahy does it all for Swampscott

April 19, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Swampscott’s Hannah Leahy got the job done at the plate and in the circle Wednesday.

By MIKE ALONGI

Hannah Leahy was the star of the game yet again for the Swampscott softball team Wednesday as it routed Malden, 11-2.

Leahy pitched seven innings and only gave up two runs while striking out 13 batters, then turned around and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a double and four RBI. Mia Hopkins went 2-for-3 in the win.

SOFTBALL

Lynn Classical 16, Salem 0 (F/5)

Tori Adams got the win on the mound, tossing the first four innings and giving up just one hit with six strikeouts. Kiara Edmonds pitched one scoreless inning of relief.

On the offensive end, Rebecca Walker went 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Madison Vigliotta and McKenzie Shea each went 1-for-1 with two RBI. Kayla Morrill also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Marblehead 20, Medford 8

The Magicians (3-1) took an early 8-1 lead after two innings, but the Mustangs fought back to make it 8-7 after four.

However, Marblehead regrouped and put up an additional 12 runs over the next two innings to wrap up the win in six innings.

Winning pitcher Charlotte Plakans gave up eight runs on 10 hits striking out three. She also helped herself out with two doubles, and drove in four runs.

Catcher Sophie Vener was 4-for-6 with three singles and a double, and drove in three runs; second baseman Ashley Stiles was 4-for-5 with three singles and a double, driving in two runs; third baseman Sammy Treff was 3-for-4 with a double; left fielder Olivia Fusegni was 3-for-5 with a double, and drove in four runs; and Mercedes Pelletier came off the injured list to go 4-for-5 and score three runs.

Peabody 17, Everett 7

The Tanners made it two in a row with the win. Leading 8-7 going into the bottom of the sixth, Peabody scored nine runs and sent 13 batters to the plate.

Catcher Kristina Rossignol went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, five RBI and also scored three runs. Tianna Dawe went 3-for-3 with two walks, four RBI, a double and a big bases-loaded triple that kept the Tanners’ rally going in the sixth inning. Junior Mallory LeBlanc made her first start of the season in the circle.

Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Fenwick 0

The lone hit for Fenwick (2-3) came from Julia Fusco, while losing pitcher Natalie Medros gave up just two runs on four hits in six innings of work.

The Crusaders will play on the road at Matignon on Monday.