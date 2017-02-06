Share your Super Bowl parade photos with us

February 6, 2017
PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The New England Patriots players hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game.
Are you attending the Super Bowl parade Tuesday in Boston? If so, The Item would love to see your photos. Post photos to our Facebook page, through a Facebook message or email photos to sports@itemlive.com.
Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017