School Roundup: Tanners notch a win against Gloucester

April 25, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Stephen Ell and the Tanners earned their second win of the season.

By MIKE ALONGI AND KATIE MORRISON

The Peabody boys lacrosse team earned its second win with a big first half on the road in Gloucester, as it took a 6-0 lead into the half and topped the Fishermen, 8-6.

The Fishermen (5-6) made a game of it with six goals in the second half, but Peabody (2-6) held off the offensive attack and escaped with the victory.

Conor McCarron and Ryan Vinagro scored in the first three minutes to give the Tanners an early lead. Stephen Ell chipped in with two goals to make it 4-0 after a quarter.

Tim January opened the second quarter with a goal, and Ell completed the hat trick later in the second to put the Tanners up by six at the half. The trend continued after the break, as Colby Therrien sent home a pass from Ell to make it 7-0.

That’s when the Fishermen started to figure things out. Chris Cassettari put Gloucester on the board with 5:35 left in the third period. That seemed to open the floodgates, as Ryan Argentino and Cassettari scored 19 seconds apart to grab the momentum back. Gloucester’s Kyle Aquipel opened the fourth quarter with a goal (Argentino on the assist). The Fishermen threatened for more, but Peabody goalie Jake DeStefano made a few big saves to maintain the lead.

Gloucester continued its string of unanswered goals as Jack Bergin scored to make it 7-5 and Argentino made it a one-goal game at 7-6. But the Tanners ended Gloucester’s streak of six unanswered goals as Brandon Muse scored the final goal with 1:33 to play.

Beverly 13, Marblehead 11

Big second halves were the theme in Marblehead as well, as the Panthers’

Manning Sears gave the Magicians the early lead 2:52 into the first. Nick DiLuiso tied it for Beverly, and then Marblehead’s Sam Paquette and Beverly’s Matt Rawding traded goals.

In the second, Joe Cronin gave Marblehead back the 3-2 lead until DiLuiso netted his second. Sam Cioffi and Sears scored back-to-back goals in under 30 seconds to give the Magicians their first two-goal lead, but Dakota Lillelund pulled Beverly back within one. Luke Anderson and Sears scored the final two goals of the half to give Marblehead a 7-4 lead.

Paquette scored his second early in the third to give the Magicians a four-goal lead, but DiLuiso took control of the game after that and scored twice to cut into the lead at 8-6.

Rawding and Kyle Chouinard went back-to-back, and Beverly knotted the score at 8-8. Harry Craig put one in for Marblehead, and Sam Abate fired back for Beverly. Then it was Cioffi’s turn, putting Marblehead up 10-9, and DiLuiso logged his fifth of the day to tie it back up.

Foster Smallman gave the Panthers their first lead of the game with 9:05 left in the fourth, and Cioffi responded to knot the score at 11-11. But Beverly had the last word, as Chouinard and Abate scored late in the fourth to steal the win away from Marblehead.

Danvers 16, Salem 1

Ten first-half goals and stifling defense helped the Falcons improve to 5-4. RJ Capodilupo, Colby Holland and Brenden Treacy each scored four goals for Danvers, Robbie Walker scored twice, and Mike Daras and Brian Perham scored one apiece.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Revere 9, Gloucester 7

Jenna Wells had a six-point game (three goals, three assists) to help lift Revere to a close win in the rain on Tuesday. Kianna Napolitano added three goals, Taylor Sujko had a goal and an assist and Marina Robinson and Emily DiGiulio had one goal each. Janelle Mercado and Danela Ortez each had one assist.

The Patriots (4-5) will travel to Salem for a game against the Witches at Bertram Field on Friday afternoon.