School Roundup: St. Mary’s Alcock tosses perfect game

April 24, 2017

By MIKE ALONGI and HAROLD RIVERA

Behind a perfect-game on the mound from sophomore pitcher Bobby Alcock, the Spartans earned their sixth win of the season, 3-0, over Arlington Catholic on Monday night at Fraser Field. Anthony Nikolakakis singled in John Mulready to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jack Ward brought Josh Mateo home on a fielders’ choice and Kyle Bernardini padded the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single that scored Nikolakakis.

The story of the game, undoubtedly, was Alcock.

“He was just pounding the strike zone,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “The fastball was good, the breaking ball was good. He only got to a three-ball count three times. He was outstanding tonight, he’s been outstanding all year.”

Dana added, “He put the time and dedication into the offseason. It’s showing because he hasn’t allowed a run all season.”

Dana also applauded catcher Ryan Turenne for a strong performance behind the plate.

“Ryan did a great job keeping everything in front of him,” Dana said. “He worked both sides of the plate, staying with him (Alcock). He did a great job behind the plate.”

Alcock tallied 15 strikeouts in the win.

St. Mary’s (6-0) is at Williams on Wednesday.

Swampscott 5, Salem 0

Luke Marshall tossed a complete game one-hitter for the Swampscott baseball team on Monday, as the Big Blue took down the visiting Witches 5-0. After allowing the first batter of the game to reach base on a single, Marshall shut down the Salem lineup for the rest of the game, finishing in just 69 pitches.

On the offensive end for Swampscott, Louis Olivieri went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base, while Spencer Perkins was 2-for-2 with an RBI. AJ Venuti (1-for-4), Dylan January (1-for-3) and Dave Quill (1-for-3, stolen base) all had hits for the Big Blue.

Beverly 13, English 3

A day after being no-hit by Classical’s Jonathan Nicosia, the Panthers bounced back with a decisive win over the Bulldogs. Matt Collins had three hits and a RBI, Matt Manzo drove in three runs, and Spencer Brown had two hits and two RBI.

Bishop Fenwick 6, Matignon 2

Dan Mastromatteo had a big day at the plate for Fenwick (2-2), notching three hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Nick Pignone got the win on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 10.

The Crusaders will take on Austin Prep on Wednesday.

St. John’s Prep 2, Xaverian 1

The Eagles (8-1) improved to 4-0 in Catholic Conference play with a close win on Monday. Casey Bussone got the win on the mound, tossing a complete game and giving up just one unearned run on five hits with four strikeouts. The unearned run was the first run overall that Bussone has given up all season, and he still has not given up an earned run in his 25 1/3 innings of work this year.

On the offensive end, Dan Frey had an RBI and Andrew Dembowski scored on a wild pitch.

St. John’s will host Catholic Memorial on Wednesday.

Malden 10, Everett 2

Malden improved to 3-4 on the year with the win on Monday, with Matt Geer getting the win on the mound after four innings of work. Kyle Twomey pitched three innings of scoreless relief to close it out. On the offensive end, Reid Kankel went 2-for-4 with four RBI, while James Calo and Christian Monahan-DaSilva each had two hits and three RBI. Lou LoConte added two hits and one RBI.

Malden will go up against Beverly on Wednesday.

Marblehead 7, Revere 5

Tom Rockett got the win on the mound for Marblehead (5-2), giving up just one unearned run in four innings of work. The Magicians will take on Somerville on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lynn 11, Everett 7

The Jets notched their first win of the 2017 season on Monday behind four goals from Kevin Morgan. Nick Duong and Matt Moorehouse each had two goals, while Ryan Clark, Jack Stafford and Quinn Brinkler had one goal apiece.

Lynn (1-6) will take on Malden at Manning Field on Thursday.

Swampscott 13, Malden 5

Andrew Dove and Jack Herlihy led the way for the Big Blue, each notching three goals and one assist. Nick Kersten added one goal and three assists, while Ryan Dignan had one goal and two assists.

Swampscott (4-3) will play a road game against Georgetown on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 12, Archbishop Williams 11

Four players combined to score all the goals for the Spartans in a close win, led by Liz Weisse with four goals. Codi Butt and Mady Hentosh each scored three goals, while Zoe Solomons had two.

St. Mary’s (6-2) will face off against Arlington Catholic in another Catholic Central League matchup on Wednesday.

Marblehead 17, Medford 1

Behind a six-goal, one-assist performance from Caroline Driscoll, the Magicians steamrolled over Medford for a big win on Monday. Lucie Poulin had three goals and one assist, Callie O’Neill had three goals, while Niamh Healy had two goals and one assist. Hadley Carlton, Grace Arthur, and Lydia Bongiorno each had one goal, while Amanda Gregory had five assists. Goalkeepers Maeve Caldwell and Lillian DeRosier combined for three saves in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cardinal Spellman 11, Fenwick 10

The Crusaders dropped a close one on the road. Derek DelVecchio scored a goal and logged three assists. Zach Talbot added two goals and an assist. Brian Harrington scored twice and added an assist, and Chris Terry scored once and added two assists. Cam McCarthy and Tyler Layton each scored twice.

Fenwick takes on Archbishop Williams Wednesday.

BOYS TRACK

Swampscott 99, Winthrop 37

Joe Varghese was a triple-winner for Swampscott in a win on Monday, winning both hurdles races and also the high jump. Varghese won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.3 seconds, then won the 400 hurdles in 1:04 and then won the high jump with a height of five feet, eight inches. Dymond Clarke was a double-winner, taking both the 200 (23.1) and the triple jump (38-6 1/2). Single event winners were Devin Denham in the 400 (55.7), Mac Midland in the discus (122-2), Dominic Codispoti in the javelin (131-2) and Zack Palmer in the long jump (19-1).

GIRLS TRACK

Swampscott 95, Winthrop 41

Haley Bernhardt was a double-winner for the Big Blue, winning the high jump (4-8) and the 400 (1:07.8). Other winners for Swampscott were Maisie Vasquez in the shot put (33-2 3/4), Izzy Denham in the long jump (14-9 1/2), Danny Soto in the discus (72-4), Rebecca Price in the javelin (99-4), Ella Parker in the triple jump (30-4 3/4), Caroline Kinne in the one-mile (6:09) and Meredith Zimmer in the 100 high hurdles (17.6). The Big Blue also won both relays, with the 4×100 relay team of Alex Gladstone, Julia Serino, Olivia Matela and Skye Bascon winning with a time of 54.9 seconds and the 4×400 team of Serino, Simone Nardizzi, Gigi Dishman and Caroline Munnelly winning with a time of 4:05.

GIRLS GOLF

Saugus 7, Mt. Alvernia 2

Saugus 9, Ursuline Academy 0

The Sachems got three solid performances in a tri-meet on Monday, led by Emma Caron winning her matches 6-3 and 9-0 from the No. 1 spot. Rachel May won her two matches 6-3 and 7-2 from the No. 3 position and Madison Flame, playing in the No. 5 spot, won her matches 5 1/2-3 1/2 and 7-2.