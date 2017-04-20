School Roundup: Peterson leads Swampscott to win

April 20, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Sean Lahrizi and the Big Blue improved to 4-1 with the win.

By MIKE ALONGI

David Peterson got the win on the mound for Swampscott as the Big Blue took down Northeastern Conference foe Gloucester, 6-2, on the road on Thursday afternoon. Peterson tossed 5 2/3 innings and striking out six. Colin Frary tossed 1 1/3 inning in relief with three strikeouts. Sean Lahrizi had the big bat on the day for Swampscott, going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Louis Olivieri was 1-for-3 with two walks and Ryan Graciale was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch.

Swampscott (4-1) will go up against Salem on Monday afternoon.

Salem 4, O’Bryant 1

Matthew Silva and Loany Rosario each had two hits and an RBI to help lead the Witches to a win on Thursday. Joey Baez got the win on the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up just one hit.

BOYS LACROSSE

Fenwick 14, Boston Latin 4

With the win, the Crusaders improve to 4-4 on the season. Fenwick is back at it on Friday, when the Crusaders visit Medford.

St. John’s Prep 8, Beverly 7

It took overtime, but the Eagles were able to beat the Panthers in the Creator’s Crosse Tournament at Westford. K.J. Sarni scored the game winner for the Prep and finished with two goals and two assists. Jack Richards added a three-goal performance for the Eagles, while Patrick Keefe, Tim Tyrell and Zach Harde each notched one goal and one assist. The Prep will battle against Walpole on Saturday in the tournament’s championship game.

Pentucket 10, Danvers 8

Mike Daras and Colby Holland logged hat tricks for the Falcons. Pentucket led 10-3 after the third and Danvers finished the game with five unanswered goals. The Falcons will look to get back on the win column on Friday at Lynnfield.

Masconomet 13, Marblehead 6

The Magicians fell to Masconomet at Westford in the Creator’s Crosse Tournament. Goal scorers for the Magicians included Sam Paquette, who scored twice, Harry Craig, Joe Cronin, Sam Cioffi and Manning Sears. Up next for the Magicians is another tournament game on Saturday against Westford in Lexington.

Swampscott 15, Everett 0

The Big Blue will shoot for a three-game win streak tomorrow afternoon when they host Gloucester. Swampscott improves to 3-2 with the win.

BOYS TENNIS

Lynn Classical 4, Beverly 1

The Rams improved to 2-1 on the year following a home win over Beverly. Calvin Cheung took first singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Moses Ba battled for a win in second singles, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. Classical then swept doubles play, with the team of Gerry Ennis and Stephen Ong winning their match, 6-1, 6-0, and the team of Andy Ma and Jonathan Chase winning their match, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marblehead 14, Hamilton-Wenham 4

The Marblehead offense had another explosive game on Thursday, jumping out to a huge lead and putting away its opponent early. Caroline Driscoll led the way with five goals and one assist, while Amanda Gregory added three goals and Niamh Healey had two goals. Lydia Bongiorno and Lucie Poulin each had one goal and two assists, Grace Arthur had one goal and one assist, Sara Campbell had one goal and Hadley Carlton had two assists. Goalkeepers Maeve Caldwell and Lillian DeRosier combined for six saves in net for the still-undefeated Magicians (5-0).