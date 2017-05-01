School Roundup: Ouellette’s RBI gives Spartans the win

May 1, 2017

Lee Pacheco knocked in an RBI for the Spartans in the win.

By MIKE ALONGI

Kyle Ouellette came up with the big hit for the St. Mary’s baseball team on Monday, knocking an RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning to give St. Mary’s the winning run in a 5-4 win over Cardinal Spellman at Fraser Field Monday.

Josh Mateo had two RBI and Lee Pacheco had one RBI. Colin Reddy got the win on the mound after pitching an inning of relief, giving up one hit and striking out one.

St. Mary’s (7-1) will take on Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday.

Lynn Classical 4, Gloucester 1

The Rams continued their strong season with another win on Monday, improving to 10-0 on the year. David Barnard got the win on the mound to improve to 4-0, tossing a complete game and giving up just one run with six strikeouts. AJ Luciano was the big hitter on the day with two doubles and three RBI, while Sean Devin had a double and two runs scored and Tyler Way had an RBI double.

Classical will take on Malden on the road on Wednesday.

Swampscott 14, Revere 2

David Peterson got the win on the mound for Swampscott (7-1), tossing a complete game with five strikeouts. He also went 1-for-2 with two RBI at the plate. Matt Legere went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Graham Inzana was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, Ryan Graciale was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Louis Olivieri went 2-for-4.

The Big Blue will play Medford this afternoon.

Malden Catholic 5, St. John’s Prep 3

It was a sloppy game for both sides, but the Eagles had a few standouts as Tyler MacGregor drove in a run on two hits and Alex Lane blasted a solo home run.

The Eagles are back in action Wednesday against BC High.

Beverly 7, Salem 5

Spencer Brown and Matt Collins each knocked in two RBI for the Panthers to propel Beverly to a win, while Kyle Cravits got the win on the mound after tossing four innings of relief.

Beverly will play against Somerville on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Peabody 12, Methuen 8

The Peabody offense was clicking on Monday, with six different scorers in the win. Kirsten Bradley led the way with four goals, while Lauren Wolff had two goals and two assists. Olivia Kiricoples had two goals and one assist, Chloe Gizzi had two goals and Sarah Buckley and Colleen Crotty each scored one goal.

Alyssa Shashaty and Kelly Crotty played well on the defensive side of the field, while goalkeeper Gianna Denisco had 15 saves in the victory for the Tanners (5-2).

Concord-Carlisle 17, Marblehead 9

The Magicians suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, dropping to 8-1 on the year. Hadley Carlton had three goals and Grace Arthur had two goals and four assists. Lydia Bongiorno and Lucie Poulin each had one goal and one assist and Amanda Gregory and Niamh Healy each had one goal. Goalkeeper Maeve Caldwell had 11 saves in the loss.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lynn 12, Saugus 9

Quinn Brinkler and Matt Moorehouse each scored three goals to lead the Jets to a win on Monday, while Ryan Clark and Mike Clougherty each had two goals. Jack Stafford tallied a goal and four assists and Shidley Belice scored one goal.

The Jets (3-7) will take on Revere on the road on Wednesday.

Swampscott 16, Salem 4

Nick Kersten led the way with five goals, while Jack Herlihy (3 goals, 4 assists) and Brendan Laundry (3 goals, 3 assists) also had big games for Swampscott. Kyle Fitzgerald added two goals and two assists, and Andrew Dove, Collin Walsh and Noah Levine scored a goal apiece.

BOYS TRACK

Marblehead 72, Danvers 63

The Magicians had five winners on the day, with Thomas Huber winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.7 seconds), Jonas Wojtas winning the 400-meter (58.7), Zach Phelan winning the 800 (2:10), Ryan Dumais winning the shot put (43 feet, 6 inches) and Jarrod Langpin winning the long jump (17-10).

Marblehead will run against Beverly on Wednesday.

GIRLS TRACK

Lynn English 71, Somerville 66

The Bulldogs got wins from Taylor Sullivan (two-mile), Kiley Moorehouse (400 hurdles), Deja Nash (800), Jackie Ramirez (one-mile), Kaylee Smith (shot put), Mia Pasuy (javelin), Elizabeth Rozon (100 hurdles) and the 4×400 relay team (Sullivan, Moorehouse, Hannah Trahant and Lydia Iganoba).

Marblehead 84, Danvers 50

Marblehead got wins from Chase Davies in the 100 (12.7), Clara Pollard in the 100 hurdles, Corinne Ahearn in the one-mile (5:55), Eve Rice in the 400 (1:05.1), Meeghan Cronin in the 200 (29.8), Gabriella Mark in the long jump (15-2), Sarah Caulfield in the triple jump (32-9 1/2), Chloe Ferrucci in the shot put (31-8) and Hannah Flores in the discus (94-8).