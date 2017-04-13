School Roundup: McPherson logs 21 saves in St. Mary’s win

April 13, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Codi Butt (right) scored six goals for St. Mary’s in Thursday’s win.

By MIKE ALONGI

The St. Mary’s girls lacrosse team survived a harrowing couple of days. However, the Spartans came out of them in great shape, winning two games within 18 hours to move to 3-2.

Thursday, the Spartans played an early afternoon game against Lowell Catholic, and won, 11-7.

“We were coming off a game the night before, and a couple of our kids were pretty banged up,” said coach K.C. Butt.

The inspiration for Thursday’s game was Brittany McPherson, who had 21 saves.

“She pulled the team together today,” Butt said.

Codi Butt (6 goals), Liz Weisse (4 goals) and and Zoe Solomons (1 goal) led the way offensively.

Wednesday, Weisse (5 goals), Butt (4 goals) and Solomon, Riley Lynch and Eve Smith (1 goal each) helped St. Mary’s defeat Cardinal Spellman, 14-5.

“These games brought us together,” Butt said. “It’s been a tough 24 hours, but we ended the week the way we wanted to.”

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 18, Lowell Catholic 10

Nick Napolitano (four goals, five assists) and Dante Maribito (three goals, five assists) had huge games for the Spartans in a win at Manning Field on Thursday. Andrew Kreamer had four goals, Alec Mathau had two goals and two assists, Christian Lebert had two goals and one assist, Anthony DelVecchio had two goals and Eric Langis had one goal.

The Spartans will travel to take on Lynnfield on Wednesday.



Swampscott 7, Revere 6

Andrew Dove led the way with three goals and one assist for the Big Blue (1-1). Jack Herlihy had two goals, Emory Wollerscheid had one goal and one assist and Nick Kersten had one goal. Goaltender Tim Perlin had 20 saves in the win.

Salem 10, Lynn 9

The Jets are still looking for their first win of the season after a close loss on Thursday evening. Ryan Clark led the way for Lynn (0-4) with four goals, while Nicky Duong and Matt Moorehouse had two goals apiece. Jack Stafford had one goal in the loss.

The Jets will try again for that first win on Monday when they travel to Swampscott for a meeting with the Big Blue.

BOYS TENNIS

Revere 4, Malden 1

The Patriots notched a win in their first game of the season on Thursday, grabbing two singles wins and two doubles wins. David Grujic got the win in first singles, 6-3, 6-4, while Josh Preciado took third singles, 6-4, 6-2. In doubles play, the team of Josue Martinez and Naveed Jabbar got the win in the first match, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), and the team of Sijarong Men and Eric Meza took the second match, 6-3, 6-3.

Revere (1-0) will take on Somerville on Monday afternoon.

Lynnfield 5, Bishop Fenwick 0

Lynnfield got singles wins from Max Rothermund (6-0, 6-0), Arlix Correa (6-1, 6-0) and Andrew Seelig (6-3, 6-1). In doubles play, the team of Joe Pavao and Michael Gentile won the first match, 6-1, 6-0, and the team of Lorenzo Russo and Michael Maffeo won its match, 6-1, 6-3.

The Pioneers will have a full week of practice over spring break before getting back into action on Monday, April 24.

Winthrop 3, Lynn Classical 2

Winthrop improved to 2-1 on the year after sweeping doubles and getting a win in singles on Thursday. Timmy Duyon was the lone singles winner for the Vikings, taking his match 6-4, 6-3. In doubles, the team of Matt Tarantino and Charlie Page won its match, 6-3, 6-3, and the team of Jaylin Cortes and Kevin Door won its match, 6-1, 6-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lynnfield 5, Bishop Fenwick 0

The Pioneers (2-0) got singles wins from Sarah Mezini (6-0, 6-1), Camie Foley (6-2, 6-3) and Katie Nevils (6-0, 6-2). In doubles play, the team of Katie Nugent and Allison Carey won its match, 7-5, 6-1, and the team of Rachel Strout and Laura Mucci won its match, 6-3, 6-3. Lynnfield will have a full week off before taking on Rockport next Friday afternoon.

Lynn Classical 3, Winthrop 2

Classical got one singles win and swept the doubles matches en route to a close win no Thursday afternoon. Lizzie Troisi was the winner in singles, taking her match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. In doubles play, the team of Abby Stafford and Lexi Ferraro won its match, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, and the team of Daphne Pineda and Shanelle Barry won its match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The Rams will take on Beverly on Monday afternoon.

Marblehead 4, Masconomet 1

The Magicians swept the three singles matches and added a win in doubles on Thursday. Michelle Shub took first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Hannah Porath won second singles, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Lily Frontero won third singles, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. The doubles team of Megan Ryan and Kaelyn Attridge won its match, 7-6, 6-2.

Latin Academy 4, St. Mary’s 1

The lone win for the Spartans came from Mia Nikolakopoulos, who won her singles match 8-4. The Spartans (0-4) will have a full week off before returning to action after spring break.

BASEBALL

Classical 8, Winthrop 6

Tyler Way and Sean Devin each went 3-for-3 at the plate with a RBI. Way also scored two runs and stole two bases. Herbie Newton went 2-for-3 with two RBI. On the mound, starting pitcher Brett Bucklin earned the win. Bucklin tossed five shutout innings and totalled six strikeouts. At 2-0 on the young season, Classical’s building confidence. “It’s good to be outside and playing,” Rams coach Mike Zukowski said. “To get two wins under our belt at the beginning, that gives us a little confidence.” The Rams visit Newburyport at noon on Saturday.

St. Mary’s 11, Lowell Catholic 4

The Spartans were in a tie game going into the final inning on Thursday when their offense exploded for a seven runs to seal a big win in a non-league game. Ryan Turenne led the way on offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI, while Lou Vidal went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Kyle Bernardini had one RBI. Bobby Alcott got the win in relief, pitching four innings of shutout ball with seven strikeouts.

St. Mary’s (2-0) will go up against Cardinal Spellman in a Catholic Central League matchup on Tuesday.

Bishop Fenwick 15, Arlington Catholic 0 (F/6)

Dave Furtado got the win for the Crusaders in the shortened game, tossing five innings and giving up no runs on just one hit while striking out seven batters. Nick Fowler (three runs scored) and Ethan Belt (two runs scored) each had four hits in the win.

Fenwick (1-1) will take on St. Mary’s in a Catholic Central League showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 2

The Pioneers remain undefeated on the season after a win on the road on Thursday afternoon. Fernando Gonzalez got the win on the mound, going six-plus innings and giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Nick Aslanian came on for the save in relief.

On the offensive end, Bryant Dana had another big game with three hits and two RBI, while Mike Federico (two RBI) and Cooper Marengi (one RBI) each had two hits. Kyle Hawes had an RBI triple in the win.

The Pioneers (3-0) will go up against Masconomet on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Lynn Classical 20, Somerville 0 (F/5)

Meghan Leavitt went 3-for-5 with six RBI for the Rams (2-0), while Alaina Gridley went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Kayla Morrill went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tori Adams got the win on the mound, tossing five innings of no-hit baseball with eight strikeouts.

The Rams will take on Swampscott at Fraser Field on Monday morning.

Winthrop 8, Greater Lowell 7

Stef Strangie got the win on the mound for Winthrop, who improved to 1-1 on the year. Strangie went 2 2/3 innings and struck out four batters before being relieved by Kaitlyn Carter and Taylor Empimba. On the offensive side of the ball, Jessie Martin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

The Vikings will take on Lynn English at home on Monday morning.

BOYS TRACK

Lynn Tech 109, Mystic Valley 16

Akeem Blake, Jamie James and Trevon Baldwin were all double-winners for the Tigers on Thursday. Blake won the 100-meter (11 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), while James won the 200 (23.6) and the discus (109-3) and Baldwin won the 400 hurdles (1:05.5) and the 400 dash (56.9). Also notching wins for Tech were Brandon Mendez in the two-mile, David Barrios in the 100, Edgar Ortega in the one-mile, Brandon Touy in the 800, Ali Bdaiwi in the javelin and Elvin Gonzalez in the long jump.

GIRLS TRACK

Mystic Valley 78, Lynn Tech 52

Makayla Handle was the lone double-winner for Tech, winning both the shot put and the discus. Smarlin Vargas won the 400 and Jayden Thackson won the long jump.