School Roundup: English softball falls to Gloucester

April 14, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

English’s Sarah Tobin went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Friday.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Lynn English softball team suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Gloucester, 12-4, on Friday morning. Grace Gately had a solid offensive game for the Bulldogs, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Julia Lozzi went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, while Sarah Tobin went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

English (0-2) will take on Somerville on Tuesday in a make-up game that was originally scheduled for last week.

BASEBALL

Beverly 5, Triton 0

The Panthers’ pitching was dominant on the road Friday afternoon, leading to a shutout win. Starter Kyle Cravatis and reliever Matt Enos combined for a no-hitter on the mound for Beverly, while Luke Samperi and Spencer Brown had RBIs on the offensive end.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Essex Tech 13, Winthrop 5

Despite the big loss, it was still a highlight day for Winthrop senior captain Abby Carleton, who recorded her 100th career point.

GIRLS TRACK

Saugus 77, Somerville 45

In a makeup meet, the Saugus girls took down Somerville with big performances in the sprints and field events.

Saugus swept the 100 meters, with Hailey Dennis (12.1 seconds), Ailyn Minaya and Olivia Farmer taking the top three spots. The Sachems also swept the 200, with Kylie Ronan, Jenni Costa and Gianna Filaretos finishing first through third. Filaretos won the 110 hurdles (18.3) and Krissy Italiano won the 400 (64.3).

Filaretos also dominated the field events, leading a sweep in the triple jump (33 feet, five inches) and winning the high jump (5-2). Minaya logged a win in the shot put (29-2).

The Saugus boys fell to Somerville, but had good performances from James Moise in the 100, Kyle Lennon in the 200, Delvin Duncan in the 400, Cesare Aloise in the javelin and Nick Silva in the high jump.