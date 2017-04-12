School Roundup: English bests Somerville

April 12, 2017

FILE PHOTO

English’s Dax Billingsley struck out nine batters in the win.

By MIKE ALONGI

The Lynn English baseball team defeated Somerville, 7-3, in extra innings on Wednesday, but the story of the game was starting pitcher Dax Billingsley, who went eight innings and struck out nine batters.

“He was in total command today with all three pitches,” said English coach Joe Caponigro. “He was throwing everything for strikes, changing speeds, and I couldn’t say enough about the job he did out there today.”

Albin Camilo came on in relief and got the win for English, tossing two scoreless innings.

On offense, Billy Allen had a home run and two RBI while Geraldo Rojas and JC Gonzalez each had one RBI. But arguably the biggest RBI came from Anderson Figuereo, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning to bring in the eventual game-winning run.

The Bulldogs (2-0) will face off against Marblehead on Saturday.

Marblehead 2, Saugus 0

The Magicians held off the Sachems thanks to some strong pitching from James McCarthy, who went the first three innings, and Max Karass, who got the win with four scoreless innings on the back end.

Marblehead scored both of its runs in the fifth. Chris Gally’s double started the rally, and he went to third on a wild pitch. Eric Gonzalez walked, and Ben Vernon knocked home the first run with a single. Steve Pappas sacrificed Gonzalez over to third, and then McCarthy drove home the second run on an infield hit.

“It was a team effort, the kids played great,” said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi. “We have a lot of pieces we’re trying to fit together.”

The Magicians take on English Saturday.

Swampscott 5, Beverly 3

The star of the game was freshman Nick Reiser, who pitched the final four innings for Swampscott and earning the win. He allowed two runs.

“I can’t say enough about Nick Reiser,” Swampscott coach Jason Calichman said. “He pitched well and made adjustments when he needed to.”

Josh Rubin went the first three innings for Swampscott, but struggled with control when the rain was coming down.

Offensively, the Big Blue (2-0) got RBIs from Sean Lahrizi (2-for-4), Dylan January and David Peterson (2-for-3) in the win. Louis Olivieri had a double and a walk, and Swampscott spread hits up and down the lineup.

For Beverly (1-1), Mike Brauninger had a solid game, pitching two scoreless innings in relief. The Panthers will take on Triton on Friday afternoon.

Malden 9, Revere 5

It was a historic afternoon for Malden as it clinched its first Northeastern Conference win. The Golden Tornados overcame a 3-0 deficit early in a six-run fourth. Sophomore Cameron Oliveira hit a three-run double, Tylor West had two hits and two RBI and Jared Martino went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double.

Starter Kyle Twomey allowed three runs (one earned) through three innings, and sophomore Reid Kankel went the final four, allowing two hits and fanning seven.

It was the first win for coach Steve Freker, back at the helm of the Golden Tornados after 14-year run as the coach from 1985-1999.

GIRLS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Saugus 0

The Magicians avoided the rain and locked up another win in the Northeastern Conference on Wednesday. Michelle Shub got the win in first singles, 6-2, 6-0, while Hannah Porath took second singles, 6-2, 6-0, and Julia Channing got the win in third singles, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, the team of Megan Ryan and Lily Frontero took the first match, 6-1, 6-1, and the team of Kaylyn Attridge and Simone Likterov took the second match, 6-0, 6-1.

“The girls continue to play well and stay focused,” said Marblehead coach Tracy Ackerman. “Tomorrow will be a good test for us.”

The Magicians will take on Masconomet tomorrow afternoon.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Austin Prep 13, Bishop Fenwick 6

Fenwick dropped its first game of the young season on Wednesday, falling to the Cougars on the road. Molly Camelo scored three goals for the Crusaders, while Fran Carpinella added two goals and one assist. Meg Carney had one goal.

Fenwick (4-1) will have a full week off before taking on Manchester-Essex at home on Wednesday.

Winthrop 17, Malden 15

At Winthrop, Abby Carleton scored seven goals to up her season’s total to 17 in two games. Her younger sister Emma scored five more.

In the middle field, Deanna Pucillo anchored the Vikings, winning ground balls and playing a very good two-way game. Emma Turner was the game’s top defensive player, helping goalie Fatma Tufa win her first game.

Revere 16, Saugus 4

Jessica Haggerty led the way for the Patriots (1-2) on Wednesday, notching four goals and an assist in the big win. Lily Delloiacono and Emily Digiulio each had three goals and one assist, while Taylor Giuffre-Catolano had two goals and one assist and Jannel Mercado had two goals. Jenna Wells had one goal and one assist, Allegra Penn had one goal, Crystal Valente had two assists and Taylor Sujko had one assist.

Revere will take on Wilmington in a non-league game on Saturday morning.

BOYS LACROSSE

Danvers 9, Peabody 8

The Tanners (0-3) got a huge game from Stephen Ell, who notched six goals and one assist to lead the team in points. Mason Zeulli added one goal and two assists, while goalkeeper Jake DeStefano had 19 saves.

Peabody is back in action on Saturday against Chelmsford.

BOYS TRACK

St. Mary’s 107, St. Joseph’s Prep 23

St. Mary’s 107, Matignon 25

James Brumfield was a triple-winner on Wednesday for the Spartans, taking wins in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), the 100-meter dash (11.3 seconds) and the 110-meter hurdles (15.9). Connor Mackey won both the 800 (2:21) and the two-mile (11:38), while Chris Mejia won the long jump (18-1) and the 400 hurdles (1:12.4). Onias Mirbel won the triple jump (38-6), Fred Blaise won the shot put (39-5) and Patrick Henry won the discus (99-0). The 4×100 relay team of Mirbel, Olu George, Christian Couillard and Marlon Scott won with a time of 49.8 seconds.

Newburyport 90, Lynnfield 54

Triton 78.5, Lynnfield 66.5

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for the Pioneers in their dual meet on Wednesday. Nick Kinnon set a new school record in the 200, running a time of 21.9 seconds. The time breaks Patrick Kelley’s 1997 record of 22.5 seconds. Kinnon also took first place in the 100 (11.1) and the long jump (19-10).

Other winners for Lynnfield were Will Klotzbier in the discus (104-10), Nick Contardo in the javelin (109-6), Brett Cohee in the triple jump (39-2) and Brendan Bey in the 400 hurdles (1:00.0).

The Pioneers will have two full weeks off before their next meet, a dual meet against Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham on April 26.

Lynn Classical 88, Saugus 47

Saugus got individual wins from Nick Silva in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), Kenny Okoye in the triple jump (37-1), Joe Alba in the 800-meter (2:20.7) and Cam Catanazzo in the two-mile (12:45). The Sachems also got a win in the 4×100 relay, with the team of Silva, James Moise, Kyle Lennan and Bruno Auzec running a time of 47.2 seconds.

Saugus will run again on Friday against Somerville.

GIRLS TRACK

St. Mary’s 90, St. Joseph’s Prep 45

St. Mary’s 115, Matignon 21

St. Mary’s had double-winners in Temi Falayi and Kelli Powers on Wednesday. Falayi won the high jump (4-4) and the 100 (13.5), while Powers won the shot put (23-0) and the discus (65-8). Meghan Louis-Jean won the 100 hurdles (19.7), Grace Couillard won the 800 (3:03) and Thalia Shaves won the two-mile (15:06).

Saugus 75, Lynn Classical 61

The Sachems had two double-winners on the day in Krissy Italiano and Kiley Ronan. Italiano won the 400 hurdles (1:15.9) and the 800 (2:43.1), while Ronan won the triple jump (33-4) and the 200 (27.0). Haley Dennis got the win in the 100 (12.5) and the 4×100 relay team of Dennis, Ronan, Ailyn Minaya and Jada Okoye won with a time of 52.9 seconds).