School Roundup: Carlton scores nine in Magicians’ win

May 3, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Hadley Carlton scored nine goals in the win.

By MIKE ALONGI and KATIE MORRISON

The Marblehead girls lacrosse team topped Beverly, 18-10, behind a massive offensive game from Hadley Carlton.

Carlton scored nine goals and added an assist for good measure. Caroline Driscoll and Niamh Healy each had two goals and one assist, Ellie Ronan had two goals and Lucie Poulin had one goal and two assists. Grace Arthur scored one goal and Amanda Gregory had two assists. Goalkeeper Maeve Caldwell recorded 12 saves in the win.

Peabody 14, Medford 2

The highlight of the Tanners’ win was Lauren Wolff notching the 200th point of her career. Wolff tallied four goals in the win. Chloe Gizzi (five goals, one assists), Colleen Crotty (two goals, one assists), Olivia Kiricoples (one goal, one assist), Carla Patania (two goals) and Kristen Bradley (two assists) also turned in strong performances. Alyssa Shashaty and Kelly Crotty led the defense and Gianna Denisco totalled 10 saves in net. The Tanners improve to 6-2 on the season and are back on the field on Friday when they host Beverly.

Fenwick 14, Arlington Catholic 6

At Fenwick, Molly Camelo had six goals and three assists as the Crusaders raised their record to 8-4.

Also having multiple-point games for Fenwick were Cailyn Wesley (3 goals), Maddy Bethune (goal, 4 assists), and Brigid Waldron (goal, 3 assists).

Goalie Taylor Sarrin had 10 saves.

SOFTBALL

Tech 10, St. Clement 8

The Tigers earned their first win of the season Wednesday. Shyla Jackson earned the win in the circle, filling in for Tech’s usual starter, who is out with an injury. Coach Beth Mercaldi lauded Jackson for her performance and defense.

Mehrin Hueston had a big game, playing well behind the plate and going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, four stolen bases, a RBI and a double. Coral Gonzalez played well at shortstop, and Adrianna Torres went 2-for-5 with a double and three stolen bases.

The Tigers are back in action this afternoon against Mystic Valley.

Peabody 16, Salem 0 (F/5)

Tianna Dawe tossed a one-hitter in the shortened game, striking out four batters to earn the win. Kelsie Blake (2-for-2) and Kristina Rossignoll (2-for-3) each had three RBI on the day, while Alyssa Alperen (2-for-4) notched one RBI. Rebecca Sabino went 2-for-4 and Sydney Lowry went 2-for-3.

Peabody (5-4) will take on Marblehead on Monday.

Gloucester 6, Danvers 5

The Fishermen scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Both teams are now 7-2 on the season.

Medford 9, Saugus 7

It wasn’t the best day on the mound for Saugus pitcher Caitlyn Wood, who went the distance but gave up nine runs (five earned) on 15 hits with seven strikeouts. She also had an RBI at the plate. Emma Howard went 4-for-5 with two RBI, Taylor Bogdanski went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Catie Sheehan went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Alex Almquist and DJ Munafo each went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Ashley Shaw went 2-for-4.

Saugus (4-5) will play on the road against Danvers this afternoon.

Swampscott 13, Everett 2

At Swampscott, it was the Hannah Leahy show as the Big Blue upped its record to 7-4. Leahy starred both in the circle and at bad. She pitched a complete-game six-hitter, striking out four and giving up one earned run, and went 4-for-4 with three runs, six RBI, two doubles, a triple and a home run.

“And the other three hits she had were hit harder than the home run was,” said coach Gary Moran.

Other offensive stars for the Big Blue were Sydney Cresta (4-for-4, 4 runs, 3 stolen bases), Kasey Kennedy (3-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI) and Leanne Nisbet (2-for-4).

The Big Blue had 17 hits.

Marblehead 15, Winthrop 3 (F/5)

Behind a nine-run second inning, the Magicians rolled to a big win on the road on Wednesday. Charlotte Plakans made contributions on both sides of the ball, striking out nine batters from the mound and going 2-for-5 with two RBI at the plate. Sophie Vener and Ashley Stiles each went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Olivia Fusegni had two RBI and Montana Joyce had one RBI. Sammy Treff went 2-for-4.

The Magicians (8-1) will play Malden on Friday.

GIRLS TRACK

Lynn English 101, Medford 27

Elizabeth Rozon and Kaylee Smith were both triple-winners for the Bulldogs in their big win on Wednesday. Rozon won the 100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles and the high jump, while Smith won the 100, the javelin and the shot put. Kylie Moorehouse was a double-winner (long jump, triple jump) and Lydia Ignoba (400), Deja Nash (800), Taylor Sullivan (one-mile) and Erin Galloway (two-mile) each won one event. The Bulldogs (4-1) also captured the 4×400 relay with the team of Ignoba, Moorehouse, Sullivan and Hannah Trahant.

Beverly 86, Marblehead 50

Sarah Caulfield was a double-winner for Marblehead in the loss, taking both the triple jump (36-8) and the long jump (16-7). Other winners for the Magicians were Chase Davies in the 200 (27.1) and Hannah Flores in the discus (80-10).

BOYS TRACK

Marblehead 83, Beverly 53

The Magicians had two double-winners in Joe Doherty and Ryan Dumais en route to a win on Wednesday, evening their record at 2-2. Doherty won the 100 (11.2) and the 200 (23.2), while Dumais won the shot put (44 feet, 2 inches) and the javelin (119-8). Other winners for Marblehead were Jefry Cabrera in the long jump (18-5), Richard Decarvalho in the high jump (5-8), Thomas Huber in the 110 hurdles (15.8) and Ian Strothers in the two-mile (11:14).

Somerville 97, Lynn Classical 39

Gilley Kabamba won both the 800 (2:05.8) and the one-mile (4:52.6) on Wednesday, while Samson Srey got the first-place finish in the javelin (143-0).

Classical (2-2) will run against Winthrop on Monday.