Saugus softball shuts down Revere

April 19, 2017

Saugus’ Caitlyn Wood allowed just two runs in a complete-game win.

By HAROLD RIVERA

SAUGUS — After a tough loss to Beverly on Monday, the Saugus softball team was hoping to regain its confidence with a win on Wednesday. The Sachems got what they were searching for with a 5-2 victory over Revere at Belmonte Middle School.

Saugus rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first inning and stayed on top for the remainder of the game. Revere struck back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but the Patriots couldn’t generate any more offense beyond that.

“When we don’t show up, teams jump on us and that’s what happened today,” Revere coach Joe Ciccarello said. “We’re not experienced enough to give teams runs and be able to come back. We came too loose, too unfocused and it came back to bite us.”

Saugus’ Nystasia Rowe and Taylor Bogdanski led the bottom of the first with a pair of singles, and Emma Howard reached on an error to load the bases. Caity Sheehan hit a RBI single to put Saugus ahead, 1-0. Caitlyn Wood kept the rally alive with a RBI single of her own, scoring Bogdanski. Alex Almquist made it a 3-0 game with a sacrifice fly, and Sadie DiCenso’s RBI single capped the four-run rally for Saugus.

“We got a lead in the Beverly game, 1-0, but to come out here and get a four-run lead against a team like Revere, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Saugus coach Steve Almquist said.

He added, “We preached to the kids about getting out to a fast start. Caitlyn (Wood), she’s kept us in every game she’s pitched. It’s good to win a low-scoring game like this. We needed to focus on playing a clean game.”

Saugus added a run in the bottom of the second to make it a 5-0 advantage. Howard reached on a single with one out. Two batters later, she scored on an RBI single off the bat of Wood to cushion Saugus’ lead to 5-0.

Wood led the way both offensively and on the mound for the Sachems. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and totalled seven strikeouts on the mound in a complete game.

“This is her (Wood) fifth game,” Almquist said. “Going into today, her ERA was less than a run.”

With a 5-0 lead, Wood and the Sachems played relaxed and focused on making plays on defense. Ashley Shaw made a pair of highlight-reel catches in left field, including one in the top of the seventh inning to help seal the win.

“We haven’t given her (Wood) the defensive support that we should,” Almquist said. “The big thing is we’re starting seven freshmen or sophomores. A lot of them haven’t played in the positions they’re at. (Shaw) made an outstanding catch in the last inning, this was her first start in left field.”

Revere made things interesting in the top of the fifth, cutting down the Saugus lead to 5-2 after a RBI single from Alina Giuliano and a RBI double by Jordan Sullivan.

“That’s who we are,” Ciccarello said. “We’re good ballplayers, but we’re not good ballplayers when we’re unfocused and too loose. When we’re focused on the fundamentals and our pitcher’s hitting her spots, we can compete with anybody.”

Revere’s Vanessa Puopolo reached on an error to start the top of the seventh, but Saugus’ defense buckled down for the final three outs.

Pitcher Olivia McManus threw six strong innings for Revere with three strikeouts.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, when Saugus (3-2) hosts Peabody and Revere (4-1) hosts Everett.