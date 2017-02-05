Roundup: Peabody girls can’t stop Masco

February 5, 2017

Peabody point guard Melissa Gray is closely guarded by Masco’s Paige Amyouny.

By SCOT COOPER

The Peabody girls basketball team couldn’t contain a red-hot Masconomet team, as the Chieftains pulled away late for a 54-44 win over the Tanners at Peabody High Sunday.

Masco outscored Peabody, 34-17, in the second half to seal the win.

Melissa Gray led the way for Peabody with 20 points, 15 of which came in the first half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Catholic 72, St. John’s Prep 61

The Eagles were led by Matt Relihan, who scored 19 points, while Jarnel Snow-Guzman added 15. St. John’s Prep (12-4) are back in action Tuesday at Hamilton-Wenham.

Beverly 50, Medford 42

Pat Gavin put up 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Beverly and Hugh Calice added eight points and 10 rebounds. Toskany Abreu and Alex Copeland provided sparks off the bench for the Panthers as they improve to 9-5.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lynn/Winthrop 3, Masconomet 2

Bella Perrotti scored midway through the third period, snapping a 2-2 tie to help the Lynn/Winthrop girls skate by Masconomet Saturday afternoon in Winthrop. Mikayla Norris set up Perrotti for the winner.

Mia Price scored a pair for the Bulldogs, Sydney Adamson assisted on Price’s first goal.

“We came out strong, with a positive attitude, the girls really played well against a very good Masco team,” Bulldogs coach Anthony Martucci said.

St. Mary’s 4, Haverhill 0

The Spartans grabbed a 4-0 win in Haverhill Saturday afternoon and locked up a place in the state tournament.

“We played a very good game, Haverhill’s a very big tough team, and we did a good job against them,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said. “I liked the special teams. Sarah Ryan scored a shorthanded goal and Adara Nazarian had a power-play score.”

Nazarian scored twice for the St. Mary’s, and Aylah Cioffi also scored against the Hillies. Emily Stephenson was solid in goal, picking up the shutout.

St. Mary’s will be on the ice on Monday night at 8 p.m., hosting Lynn/Winthrop.

Beverly 4, Peabody 2

The Tanners played the Panthers tough all game Saturday afternoon. Beverly went up 3-1 in the second, and Peabody responded with a goal from Cassie Mirasolo to make it an one-goal game. The Tanners could not get the equalizer and Beverly sank an empty net goal with two seconds left in the game.

“We really battled hard, Beverly has a very good team,” coach Michelle Roach said.

The Tanners will play Oakmont next Saturday, Peabody needs six points out of their remaining five games to make the tournament for the first time in the history of the program.

Sammi Mirasolo scored the first Peabody goal in the opening period.

Marblehead 4, Medford 0

Goalie Sarah Ryan led the Magicians to a shutout Saturday, stopping nine shots, while Marblehead unloaded 34 shots on Medford’s netminder. Sydney Cresta scored twice and logged an assist while Bella Peters had one goal and one assist. Grace Maroney scored Marblehead’s first goal, and Cate Delaney, Caroline Kinne, Brynne O’Connor and Abby Kalinowski all logged assists.

Fenwick 6, St. Joseph’s 1

The Crusaders skated to a big win behind a hat trick from Meghan Carney. Carney also logged an assist. Emily Charette also had a huge game, scoring a goal with four assists.

SWIMMING

Catholic Central League meet

The Bishop Fenwick swim team nabbed a second-place finish behind Austin Prep at the CCL meet, Saturday at Simmons College.

Fenwick’s Sophia Lumino was named the female CCL MVP, while her teammate Connor Christuk shared the male honors with Austin Prep’s Nick Marchetti.

Fenwick placed first in eight events. The team of Catherine Christuk, Rowan Emerson, Connor Christuk and Lumino won the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 50.68 seconds), the team of Michael D’Iorio, Sarah Long, Emerson and Garrett Collins won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.02) and the team of Lumino, Collins and Catherine and Connor Christuk won the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.96).

In the individual events, Connor Christuk won the 50 free (23.66) and the 100 free (50.91), Lumino took the 200 individual medley (2:13.45) and the 500 free (5:22.48) and Emerson won the 100 breastroke (1:03.62).

Fenwick has 12 swimmers heading to the north sectionals, next Saturday and Sunday at MIT.