Roundup: English’s Crowley logs first win as head coach

April 18, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

English softball coach Cara Crowley earned her first win as head coach in a 14-2 rout of Somerville.

By MIKE ALONGI

English softball coach Cara Crowley earned her first win at the helm of the Bulldogs as they took down Somerville, 14-2, at Grace Rogato Field Tuesday.

Emma Trahant had a big day for English, going 3-for-3 with a walk, four runs scored and an RBI. Caitlin Geaney went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Tommi Hill went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Rachel Calnan drove in four runs on two hits, Grace Gately went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Julia Lozzi went 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored.

Destiny Delgado got the start in the circle, going five innings, striking out three and allowing just the two runs.

BASEBALL

St. Mary’s 7, Cardinal Spellman 1

The Spartans are now 3-0 after a solid Catholic Central League win on Tuesday afternoon. Bobby Alcock got the win on the mound, giving up two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in five innings of work. John Mulready went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Josh Mateo went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Kyle Bernardini went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win.

It will be a quick turnaround for St. Mary’s with another CCL game this afternoon against Bishop Fenwick.

St. John’s Prep 10, Chelmsford 0

Tyler MacGregor and Dan Frye each had two hits and three RBI to help lift the Eagles to a non-league win on Tuesday. Jake Sanderson got the win on the mound, going four shutout innings and giving up just two hits with five strikeouts. Lynn native Max Gieg pitched two hitless innings of relief.

St. John’s (6-1) will go up against Walpole on Saturday at BC High as part of the Bay State/Catholic Conference challenge.

GIRLS TENNIS

Somerville 3, English 2

The doubles teams earned wins for English, with Diana Bui and Raymi Ramirez winning 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles and Michelle Sencabaugh and Sandy Espinola sweeping 6-0, 6-0 at second.

It came down to third singles to decide the match, and English’s Victoria Say battled, but fell 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

The Bulldogs (1-1) host Gloucester today.

Gloucester 3, Swampscott 2

The Big Blue won one singles and one doubles match on Tuesday afternoon. Lily Sanphy took the win in second singles, 6-0, 2-6, 6-0, and the team of Molly Frauenholz and Hannah Kotz Oladewski won their doubles match.

BOYS TENNIS

Lynn Classical 3, Swampscott 2

Classical got one singles win and one doubles win on the day, with another singles match forfeited in their favor. Calvin Cheung got the win in first singles, 7-5, 6-1, and the team of Gerry Ennis and Stephen Ong won the first doubles match, 6-4, 7-6.

The Rams (1-1) will take on Beverly at home on Thursday.

BOYS TRACK

Lynn Classical 95, Medford 39

The Rams (2-1) had two double winners on the day in Samson Srey and Elie Kalambayi. Srey won the 110-meter hurdles (18.1 seconds) and the javelin (143 feet, 3 inches), while Kalambayi won the triple jump (38-3) and the long jump (19-6 1/2). Other winners for Classical were Marcus Rivera in the 100 (11.7), Emmanuel Kalambayi in the 200 (23.7), Dajon Wilson in the 400 (57.6), Ivan Mejia in the 800 (2:26), Junior Mejia in the two-mile (12:15) and Ishmael Johnson in the high jump (5-4).

GIRLS TRACK

Lynn Classical 105, Medford 29

Devyn Astuccio and Jayla Blevins were both double winners for Classical (1-2) on Tuesday, with Astuccio winning the 200 (30.0) and the triple jump (30-6) and Blevins winning the 400 hurdles (1:31) and the high jump (4-10). Other winners in running events were Maysie Jean-Louis won the 110 hurdles (18.9), Sydney Spiess won the 800 (3:04), Rachel Brennan won the one-mile (6:13) and Katheryne Rubio Lazo won the two-mile (15:11). There were also several winners in the field events, with Ashley Calixte winning the discus (73-3) and Rachel Jordan winning the javelin (71-9).

Lynn English 99, Salem 24

English notched its second win of the season on Tuesday behind a great effort from triple-winner Kaylee Smith, who won the shot put, the javelin and the 100. Elizabeth Rozon won the high jump and the 100 hurdles, while Lauren Moorehouse won the 200, Deyjah Nash won the 800, Kylie Moorehouse won the triple jump, Jackie Ramirez won the one-mile and Taylor Sullivan won the two-mile.

English will run against Somerville on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marblehead 16, Austin Prep 6

The Magicians held the Cougars to just one goal in the second half as they cruised to their fourth victory.

Hadley Carlton was the star in this one, scoring fives times and picking up two grounds balls. Lydia Bongiorno (three goals, one assist, one ground ball, one draw control) and Grace Arthur (three goals, two assists, one ground ball, three draw controls, one interception) also had great games for Marblehead.

Also playing well for the Magicians were Amanda Gregory (one goal), Niamh Healy (one goal, two ground balls), Caroline Driscoll (one goal, one assist, three ground balls, seven draw controls), Lucie Poulin (two goals, one assist, one ground ball, two draw controls), Carolyn Arthur (three ground balls, one interception), Emma Bushman, Ellie Ronan and Annie Ronan (two ground balls each). Maeve Caldwell made 11 saves in net.

Peabody 13, Quincy 1

The Tanners had eight different players score, but Lauren Wolff (four goals) and Chloe Gizzi (three goals, one assist) were the standouts as Peabody routed Quincy.

Sarah Buckley scored twice, Kirsten Bradley had a goal and an assist, and Carla Patania, Alex Houlden and Hayley Carter each scored a goal. Abigail Ryder had one assist. Alyssa Shashaty, Ali Demeo and Kelly Crotty played strong defensively, and Gianna Denisco logged seven saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. John’s Prep 10, Marblehead 7

The Eagles beat the Magicians in the first round of the Creators Crosse tournament. Tied at 4-4 at the half, St. John’s Prep pulled away in the third quarter, scoring four unanswered goals.

Defensively, The Prep was led by senior goalie Mitch Carpenter, who made 16 saves. Andrew Ponsetto, Drew Leahy, Robert Dinsmore and John Churchwell played strong defense in front of Carpenter.

On offense, the Eagles were led by Pat Keefe (three goals, one assist) and Tim Tyrrell (one goal, three assists). Ethan Barnard and Craig Yannone excelled on faceoffs for St. John’s. Zach Harde and Jack Rickards scored two goals apiece, and KJ Sarni and PJ Lombara each scored one.

The Eagles face off against defending tournament champion Beverly Thursday in Westford.