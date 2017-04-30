Roundup: Classical softball remains hot

April 30, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Tori Adams of Classical pitched a five-hitter and struck out eight as the Rams defeated Revere Saturday.

By KATIE MORRISON

The undefeated Lynn Classical softball team faced a tough test Saturday as it took on Revere, but the Rams passed with flying colors.

Tori Adams was excellent in the circle once again as Classical topped Revere, 4-0, at Grace Rogato Field.

Adams allowed five hits and struck out eight Patriot batters in a complete-game effort.

Alaina Gridley led the way offensively, going 3-for-3 and driving in a run. Rebecca Walker went 1-for-3 and added a RBI, as did Emma DeJoie. Kayla Morrill also had a nice day at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving in a run.

The Rams will look to keep the unbeaten streak alive Monday as they host Gloucester.

Medford 13, Swampscott 1

The Big Blue struggled on the road Saturday, as Medford’s Breanna Forbes knocked in three runs and came a home run short of the cycle.

BASEBALL

Classical 18, Revere 3

The Rams stayed unbeaten at 9-0 with a decisive win in five innings at Revere.

Jonathan Nicosia got the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks, striking out five.

Offensively, Classical got production from up and down the lineup. Tyler Way went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, two stolen bases and two RBI. Matt Lauria was also 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a stolen base and a RBI. Andrew Moccia had three hits, drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base. David Barnard drove in four runs on two hits and also scored three runs. Herbie Newton went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a double and two runs scored. A.J. Luciano added three RBI, two hits, including a double, a stolen base and two runs scored.

The Rams will take on Gloucester on the road today.

Peabody 14, English 2

On a cold and dreary day at Fraser Field Sunday, the Peabody bats were red hot as the Tanners pounded out 15 hits against six English pitchers to improve to 7-2. Leading 4-0 after three, the Tanners sent 13 men to the plate in the fourth, with eight of them scoring to put the game out of reach.

Shortstop Cole Cuzzi (2 RBI, run) and third baseman Chris Gillen (2-run double, 4 RBI) had three hits each to lead the Tanners, while pitcher Joe Gilmartin helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 with a walk, run scored and 2-run double. Gilmartin picked up the win, going four scoreless innings with two hits, three strikeouts, and one hit batter. Catcher Evan Mullen (3 stolen bases), Nick Palma and Anthony Iannuzzi scored two runs each, while Jake Zeuli had 2 RBI.

The loss was the fifth straight for English (3-6).

Austin Prep 6, St. Mary’s 4

The Cougars dealt the Spartans their first loss of the season Saturday.

St. Mary’s trailed by five runs in the sixth inning, but singles from Tyler Donovan and Anthony Nickolakakis to lead off the inning knocked Austin Prep starter Colin Jaena from the game. Austin Prep reliever Robbie Cobb came in and got a double play, but walked the next three batters, bringing in a run for the Spartans. Jack Ward came through with an extra-base hit down the left field line that brought in two more.

Spartans starter Bobby Alcock, back on the mound for the first time since tossing a perfect game last Monday, went 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking four. The Cougars scored early and often, bringing in two in the first, one in the third and three in the fourth.

Winthrop 10, Everett 4

Senior Jack Wallace allowed just four hits in a complete game victory for Winthrop, striking out seven.

Fenwick 8, Worcester No. 1

Tied at 1-1 after four innings, the Crusaders exploded for seven runs over the final three innings in the Peter Frates games at Fraser Field Saturday.

Malden 9, Somerville 5

Jared Martino, who had a no-hitter last Saturday, was on his game once again as he gave up just three hits to the Highlanders, fanning seven. He also went 3-for-3 with two doubles at the dish, driving in three runs and scoring three runs. Lou LoConte went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

East Boston 7, Saugus 6

At East Boston, the Jets remained unbeaten (8-0) and snapped Saugus’ two-year streak as winner of the Christie Serino Tournament.

East Boston jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Saugus closed to within a run at 4-3. The Jets then jumped out to a 7-3 advantage before the Sachems (2-7) tried to rally in the seventh. However, they fell a run short.

East Boston’s Jake Scanlan was the winning pitcher and MVP.

St. John’s 11, Hamilton-Wenham 3

At Danvers, Tyler MacGregor’s 3-run blast proved to be the big hit as the Eagles upped their record to 9-2.

Lynn native Max Gieg got the win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 10, Salem 5

The Spartans took down Salem on the road Saturday for their seventh straight win. St. Mary’s is now just two wins from clinching a playoff spot.

Lexington 15, Fenwick 9

At Fenwick, Molly Camelo led the way with six goals as the Crusaders raised their record to 6-4.

Brigid Waldron had two goals and an assist and Rachel Boylan scored a goal.

Goalie Taylor Sarrin had 12 saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 10, Greater Lowell 3

The Spartans improved to 5-5 with a win at home Saturday.

Peabody 15, Silver Lake 10

At Kingston, The Tanners (3-7) fell behind 5-0 early in the second quarter before mounting the comeback. Connor McCarron led the comeback with four goals and an assist, and Stephen Ell had six goals and one assist.

Nick Paturelli three goals and one assist.