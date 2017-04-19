Roundup: A good day for St. Mary’s lacrosse

April 19, 2017

Alec Matho scored six goals in the Spartans’ big win over Lynnfield.

By MIKE ALONGI

The St. Mary’s boys lacrosse team logged a big win Wednesday, topping Lynnfield, 18-8, on the road.

The Spartans’ attackers were in the zone, as Alec Matho (six goals, three assists), Nick Napolitano (five goals, four assists) and Andrew Kreamer (three goals, three assists) accounted for 14 of St. Mary’s 18 goals. Dante Maribito helped facilitate the offense with four assists, and Anthony DelVecchio was strong on faceoffs.

Overall, it was a great team effort for the Spartans.

“We played great today, everything seemed to be clicking,” St. Mary’s coach Josh Field said. “They really played together as a group. It was fun to watch.”

The Spartans are back in action Friday at Martha’s Vineyard.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 15, Greater Lowell 1

The Spartans improved to 4-2 behind a dominant performance at both ends of the field.

Goalie Brittany McPherson didn’t play the entire game, but was in the net for the majority of the contest and didn’t allow a goal. Liz Weisse, Mady Hentosh and Codi Butt led the way offensively, each logging a hat trick. Zoe Solomons, Kate Grey, Jessie Delisi and Kelsey Sullivan also scored for St. Mary’s, which played the entire second half without any subs on the bench.

Defensively, Kate Cadigan, Sherly Feliz, Nikki Bendicksen and Sullivan shut down Greater Lowell.

“It was fantastic, they’re really playing together as a team,” St. Mary’s coach K.C. Butt said. “From the draw on, we’d move the ball and score goals. Winning the draws is something we’ve been working on.”

Butt added that things are moving in a positive direction for the Spartans; the JV team has started the season 3-0, with players as young as sixth grade coming out to join the program.

Manchester-Essex 13, Bishop Fenwick 11

Fran Carpinella led the Crusaders in points on Wednesday with five, notching four goals and one assist in the loss. Molly Camelo had four goals, while Brigid Waldron had two goals and Hannah Durkin had one goal and one assist. Maddie Bethune and Meg Carney each had one assist.

BASEBALL

Lynn Classical 16, Salem 5

The bats came alive for Classical on Wednesday, leading to a big win over a Northeastern Conference opponent. Herbie Newton led the way, going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBI, while David Barnard went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. Christian Burt (3-for-4) and Andrew Moccia (3-for-5) each had two RBI, and Matt Lauria (3-for-5) and Tyler Way (2-for-5) each had one RBI.

Brett Bucklin got the win on the mound for the Rams, pitching five innings and giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Classical (5-0) is scheduled to take on Beverly on Friday afternoon.

Swampscott 7, Malden 4

Louis Olivieri reached base five times in the win for the Big Blue, going 1-for-1 with a triple, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base. Spencer Perkins went 3-for-3 with a stolen base. Nick Reiser got the win on the mound, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Marblehead 7, Malden 6 (F/8)

Marblehead earned a hard-fought win in extra innings on Wednesday behind a game-winning RBI single from Ben Brennan in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Down 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Magicians rallied to tie the score at 6-6 thanks in part to a two-run double from Drew Bisegna. After Drew Gally, who earned the win on the mound, pitched a scoreless top of the eighth, the Magicians were able to load the bases with just one out for Brennan, who knocked the game-winning hit.

The Magicians (3-2) have a quick turnaround with a game on the road against Lynn English this morning.

BOYS TRACK

Tech 68, Whittier 68

Tech 99, Northeast 36

The win and tie means the Tigers (3-0-1) are still undefeated in the Commonwealth Conference.

Edgar Ortega won the two-mile in 11:14 and the mile in 5:14. Both were very close races.

The 4 x100 relay with Akeem Blake, Steffan Gravely, Keoni Gaskins and Jamie James won in 46 seconds. Treavoun Baldwin took the 400 in 54.6, while Brandon Touy won the 800 with a time of 2:14.

Also winning for Tech were Blake in the high jump, Brandon Lewis in the shot put and Jason Leoup in the discus.

Winthrop 75, Saugus 54

Malden 69, Revere 67

Nick Silva won three events on the day for Saugus, taking first in the 100 (12.1), the 200 (24.4) and the high jump (5-8). Kyle Lennan won the triple jump with a distance of 34-10.

GIRLS TRACK

Whittier 65, Tech 46

Northeast 75, Tech 36

Makayla Handley won both the shot put and discus, and was part of the winning 4x 100 relay with Michayla Lawrence , Franciny Litchenburg and Heidy Leclere.

Also winning for Tech (0-4) was Tianna Koe in the 400 hurdles, Michayla Lawrence in the 100 and Jayden Thackson in the 200 Hurdles.

Winthrop 69, Saugus 63

Malden 97, Revere 43

The Sachems had three double-winners on the day in Haley Dennis, Gianna Filaretos and Kylie Ronan. Dennis won the 100 (13.2) and the 200 (28.0), Filaretos won the high jump (4-10) and the triple jump (32-4) and Ronan won the long jump (14-6) and the 400 (55.5). Ailyn Minaya also got a win for Saugus, taking the shot put with a distance of 30 feet.

Swampscott 96, Somerville 40

The Big Blue moved to 3-0 with the win on Wednesday.

Ella Parker won four events for Swampscott: the long jump (4-10) and triple jump (31-1); 400 hurdles (1:17.3) and 800 (2:47), while Mackenzie Creighton was a double-winner with wins in the the shot put (29-3) and the discus (75-5).

Also winning for Swampscott were Rebecca Price in the javelin (101-9), Leonie Flake in the two-mile (14:34), Anna Conti in the one-mile (6:33) and Haley Bernhardt in the 400 (65.1).

Swampscott also had two relay teams take first place, with the team of Skye Bascon, Julia Serino, Alex Gladstone and Ally Hartmann winning the 4×100 relay (54.45) and the team of Micheala Phelan, Caroline Munnelly, Julia Serino and Izzy Denham winning the 4×400 relay (59.60).

Peabody 91, Marblehead 45

Sarah Caulfield got the Magicians’ only wins, taking the 100 hurdles (17.5), the long jump (14-8), and the triple jump (33-5 1/2).