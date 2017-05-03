Rams ride strong offense to clinch tournament bid

May 3, 2017

Classical pitcher Tori Adams tossed five innings in the win.

By KATIE MORRISON

LYNN — The Classical softball team’s season reached the halfway point Wednesday, and it’s already checked off a big goal on its list.

The Rams blanked Malden, 12-0, to improve to 9-0 and clinch a state tournament berth with nine regular season games remaining. The weight of the feat isn’t lost on coach Erica Richard.

“This year, since the first day we stepped into the gym, it was like everybody clicked,” Richard said. “To be 9-0 and already qualify for the tournament, I don’t think we could have predicted that. I was telling the girls it’s so fun this year. We all get along and work hard, and everyone enjoys being here.”

On Wednesday, Classical was in the driver’s seat from the start. Junior pitcher Tori Adams, who has been lights out for the Rams all season, retired the side in order in the first.

Classical got the bottom half of the frame started on the right note as Becca Walker drew a walk. But the Rams ran into some tough luck as Emma DeJoie popped up to third with Walker running, and the Golden Tornados turned a double play.

So the Rams created a new rally. Alaina Gridley singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A balk allowed her to scoot to third, and she scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

Meg Leavitt walked and Adams singled, putting two on for Kayla Morrill, who knocked them both home with a single. Kiara Edmonds made good contact, but hit it right to the center fielder to end the inning with Classical up, 3-0.

Malden had something going in the second on a hit and an error, but Adams buckled down, striking out Julia Parker and getting Taylor Bozzi to ground out to first.

Adams’ counterpart, Malden’s Madison Figueiredo, settled in after a rocky first, retiring the Rams in order in both the second and third. But in the fourth, Classical broke the game wide open.

Adams led off with a walk and made it to third on a stolen base and wild pitch. Morrill laid down a nice sacrifice bunt, and Adams baited Figueiredo into throwing to third. The pitcher’s throw skipped away, allowing Adams to score and Morrill to reach second.

Edmonds walked and Maddie Dana reached on an error, and Walker came through with a two-run single. Alaina Gridley also knocked in a run on a groundout. When all was said and done, the Rams held an 8-0 lead.

Classical added three more in the fifth as Johnna Calder knocked in a run with a single and Walker doubled in a run to make it 11-0 Classical. Morrill drove in Leavitt to add to the lead in the sixth.

Richard said that a big part of the Rams’ success has been their deep lineup.

“It’s the most consistent team I’ve seen,” the coach said. “We don’t rely on one or two girls. It starts anywhere. As soon as one person gets going, it’s like the next person rides along, or if one person struggles, the person behind them gets it going.

“As a coach, it’s like I don’t have to worry where I am in the lineup because I’m confident with everybody, and that’s not a common thing.”

Adams went five innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Edmonds came on in relief in the sixth, and after a leadoff single and wild pitch, settled down to get the next three batter to ground out, strike out and line out, respectively.

The Rams are scheduled to play rival English Friday, but with the impending wet weather, Richard isn’t sure if the game will have to be postponed. After that, the Rams take on Medford Monday and will then face tough tests in Danvers, Beverly and Marblehead.