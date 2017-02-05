Prep hockey blanked by CM

February 5, 2017

By GORDON VINCENT

MIDDLETON – After Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Catholic Memorial, a berth in the Super Eight tournament is unlikely for the St. John’s Prep hockey team. The objective now for the Eagles is to qualify for the Div. 1 tournament.

At Essex Sports Complex, Harry Morrill and Will Schmidlein each had a goal and an assist while Sean Doherty added a goal for Catholic Memorial (11-2-2; 4-1-1 Catholic Conference), while Knights’ goaltender Brendan Clancy turned aside 20 shots.

The Eagles (5-7-2; 1-5-1), who continue to struggle to score against good opposition, need eight points in their final six games to make the postseason.

“Our focus has to be on getting two points in our next game,” said St. John’s Prep coach Kris Hanson, whose team takes on St. John’s of Shrewsbury on Saturday (4:20) at New England Sports Center in Marlboro. “If we don’t have our ‘A’ game, we’re not going to win, and we had our ‘C’ game tonight.”

The first 20 minutes of Saturday’s game featured a lot of defense and no scoring. Schmidlein put Catholic Memorial on top with a goal at 5:35 of the second period. Morrill had a partial breakaway right down the center of the ice for the Knights. St. John’s Prep goalie Cam Ludwig made the initial stop, but Morrill popped in the rebound after a collision in front of the net. Hanson appealed to the referees for goaltender interference on Morrill, but his plea was denied.

“They said it was one of our guys who hit (Ludwig),” Hanson said.

The Eagles’ best chance to score in the game came with about six minutes left in the second period, when Billy Fairweather rattled the post with a wrist shot from the right half-boards. A couple minutes later, Brian Carrabes had a bid with a backhander off a rebound, but Clancy snagged the puck with his glove.

Doherty’s goal with 1:01 left in the second period put the Knights ahead, 2-0. Joey O’Leary flipped a pass from the right faceoff circle to Doherty, whose backhander went just inside the left post.

“It’s hard, because with all the trouble we’ve had scoring, being behind by two goals seems like a huge hole,” Hanson said.

The Knights had chances to add to their lead early in the third period, but Ludwig made a good save of a shot by Morrill and then Schmidlein shoveled the rebound over the net.

Just before the 10-minute mark of the third period, a backhander from the high slot by Eagles’ centerman Joe Bevere went just past the far post, while Carrabes had another bid from about 20 feet that went over the net.

For Catholic Memorial, Schmidelin had a pair of shots from the left circle about a minute apart that Ludwig saved.

St. John’s had a power play in the final four minutes of the game, but the Eagles managed just one shot from the point by Christian Kukas that Clancy caught with his glove.

With 1:57 remaining, Morrill ended any hope of a St. John’s Prep comeback when he scored at the end of a 2-on-1. Schmidlein flipped a pass from the right circle to Morrill, who tapped the puck into the net.