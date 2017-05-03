Nowicki leads Spartans past Crusaders

May 3, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Christina Nowicki, Casey Fraher and Jill Gentile of St. Mary’s cheer their team at home plate.



By ANNE MARIE TOBIN

PEABODY — File this one as “anything you can do, I can do better.”

That pretty much sums up the relationship of the St. Mary’s sister-sister softball act known as Mia and Christina Nowicki.

Christina Nowicki smacked a home run in the Spartans’ last game. Wednesday, it was older sister Mia’s turn to seize the spotlight.

All she did in the Spartans’ 13-0 win over Bishop Fenwick was fan 14 Crusaders, including the first four of the game. She fanned the side three times and allowed just three hits. The Crusaders had only three baserunners reach scoring position.

As impressive as her performance in the circle was, it was her hitting that set the tone of the game.

Nowicki finished 4-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and six RBI, four of which came on one swing of the bat when she belted a two-out grand slam in the top of the second inning to give St. Mary’s a 4-0 lead.

“That’s the only good thing about sisters on the team, the sibling rivalry and the need to one-up each other,” St. Mary’s coach Paige Licata said. “Today, it was Mia’s turn and her offense and defense, and obviously her pitching was outstanding today.

“We have been trying to score in the early innings to take the pressure off the defense and pitching, and that has not really happened that often, but today, Mia got us off to a great start.”

The game was scoreless after the first, thanks to solid fielding on Fenwick’s part. Nowicki singled to lead off the game, but Fenwick got out of the inning undamaged with three infield groundouts.

St. Mary’s added solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 6-0. Nowicki tripled home Jill Gentile, on base with a single in the fourth. Emily Stephenson doubled and scored on a single by Talia Smaller in the fifth.

The Spartans broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth, the big hit being a 3-run homer by Tori DiCenso.

After Nowicki set down the first eight Fenwick batters, designated player Julia Traversey broke the ice with a two-out single in the bottom of the third.

Second baseman Nicole Modica singled in the fifth. The Crusaders had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh after catcher Tessa Palermo doubled and Nowicki issued back-to-back walks, but Nowicki got the final batter on strikes.

“We are a young team and that’s what happens when you go up against a great pitcher like Mia,” said Fenwick coach Paul Lyman. “Her rise ball is tough to hit. Early in the game we held our own, but it just got away from us in that last inning. Being young, we are going to make mistakes, but we are improving.”

Every St. Mary’s starter had at least one hit. Gentile, batting in the eighth slot, had a big day, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored; while Dicenso was 2-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI; and Casey Fraher also had a multiple-hit (2-for-4), two RBI and two runs scored.

St. Mary’s improved to 8-1 with the victory, while Fenwick fell to 3-6.