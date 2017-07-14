Navs blanked by Mavericks

July 14, 2017

LYNN, MA—The North Shore Navigators were soundly defeated by the Seacoast Mavericks 8-0 on Friday night. The Mavericks regain possession of fourth place in the East standings with the win.

Seacoast’s offense was persistent against North Shore pitchers, working 17 hits and three walks. The scoring started in the first and continued into six other frames.

Jimmy Palmer lead off the game with a triple and was brought in on a single by Sean Sullivan. Navigators’ starter Evan Glew rebounded after the early runs, sending down seven consecutive batters through the first three innings.

Edison Cabrera joined in with an extra base hit, scoring Julian Bury in from first to double the Maverick’s lead in the fourth. Palmer started the action as the leadoff in the top of the fifth inning, standing on third after advancing two bases on a wild pitch after a single. Sullivan worked to bring in Palmer, giving the pair their second RBI of the night.

Michael Goodrich singled to score Sullivan, emptying the bag for a 4-0 lead. The middle of the order struck Glew for two singles to load the bases. Goodrich came to score on a throwing error from a fielder’s choice on Brock Henderson.

Cabrera doubled again and advanced to third on a ball in the dirt. Palmer continued to support his team’s offense, as a ground ball up the middle was caught and mishandled for an error, allowing Cabrera to score and leave Palmer at first. Goodrich would pot another single to score Palmer, giving the Mavericks a 7-0 lead.

Seacoast continued to push the score in the top of the ninth inning. Tyler Solomon singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Bury would single to bring in Solomon, but a grounder would leave the Mavericks with two outs and a runner at second.

An error at third would allow Christopher Kanios on base, and a single by Palmer would score another and move Kanios to third. With runners on the corners, Sullivan sent Kanios home and Sullivan into scoring position. Goodrich continued his hard hitting night by smacking a double to bring in Palmer and Sullivan before the inning could end.

The Navigators will visit Pittsfield on Saturday and host Bristol before breaking for the All Star Game in Bristol