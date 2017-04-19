Missed opportunities hurt English

April 19, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Wilbur Rosario gets airborne to try and catch a high throw from home as Gloucester’s Sal Costanza (2) slides safely into second.

By STEVE KRAUSE

LYNN — Dax Billingsley has thrown two gems this season for Lynn English, and all he has to show for it on his personal record is a loss.

Billingsley pitched impressively last week in English’s season-opening win over Malden, but did not factor into the decision. Wednesday, he pitched into the eighth inning against Gloucester at Fraser Field, giving up only six hits. But the Bulldogs, in their home opener, fell in extras to the Fishermen, 4-1.

Billingsley did have his issues. He hit four batters (two in a row twice, including to lead off the game). And he walked three. None of those runners ended up scoring, however.

“I feel bad for Dax,” said English coach Joe Caponigro. “He competes. He competes every time he goes out there. But we can’t seem to give him any offensive support.”

Billingsley kept the Fishermen batters off-balance with his assortment of slow, often tantalizing, breaking pitches — some of which look almost like knuckleballs as they’re coming to the plate.

He wiggled in and out of trouble all day (he only had one 1-2-3 inning), but always made pitches when he had to to get out of the jams.

His only hiccup until the eighth inning came in the fourth, when Daylon Lark led off with an infield single and then, with two out, Liam Lyons lined a base hit to center field.

Lyons ended up playing a huge part in this game. The starting center fielder ended up throwing three brilliant innings in relief of starter John Mondello to get the win; and he also knocked in the winning run in the eighth with a double, and scored an insurance run moments later.

The inning that epitomized the good and the bad for the 3-2 Bulldogs in this game was the fifth, when they had a golden opportunity to tie the game and perhaps do more damage, but only came away with a run.

J.C. Gonzalez led the inning off by dropping down a bunt for a single, and Geo Morales did his job, sacrificing him to second.

Caponigro had a play on with leadoff hitter Wilbur Rosario at bat, but Rosario couldn’t get the bunt down, leaving Gonzalez a dead duck between third and home. Fisherman catcher Sal Costanzo finally got him, but had to run him all the way back to third to do it.

However, Rosario made up for missing the bunt by lining one to left field that went all the way to the fence. He flew around the bases, and easily beat the relay throw home for an inside-the-park homer.

Caponigro lamented the missed opportunity.

“We had that and some other missed opportunities,” he said. “We played well, but we did not execute with runners on base. That happened a couple of times. You can’t win if you don’t do better than that.”

Lyons retired English in order in the sixth and seventh innings, and Billingsley kept the Fishermen off the board too. However, in the top of the eighth, Matt Heckman led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by E.J. Field. Lyons followed, lining one into the left field corner to score Heckman with the go-ahead run.

On a hit-and-run play, Marc Phinney slapped one through the vacated hole between first and second, sending Lyons to third. He scored on Eric Chalmers’ single, with Phinney taking third. Phinney scored the final run on Jack Sperry’s sacrifice fly.