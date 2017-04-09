Maguire, Tanners put St. John’s Prep bats on ice

April 9, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Peabody’s Pat Maguire scattered three hits over five shutout innings in the Tanners’ win over St. John’s Prep.

By STEVE KRAUSE

DANVERS — Nothing says early spring baseball, coupled with a late-exiting winter, than a snowbank on the third-base line.

But that’s what St. John’s Prep-Peabody players had to contend with Saturday on the Eagles’ field when they played a baseball game that had already been moved from the Tanners’ Bezemes Diamond due to poor playing conditions.

And a stiff and very frosty jet stream of a wind blowing in from the outfield added to Saturday’s winter-like atmosphere. However, the Tanners didn’t let the conditions deter them as they defeated The Prep, 5-1, behind five shutout innings from Pat Maguire and timely hitting in a three-run first.

“Pat did what we asked him to,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “That is a tough lineup over there, and he threw strikes. And because he threw strikes, our fielders were on their toes, and we made plays behind him.

“We don’t have time to dwell on it, though, as we have (Northeastern Conference North champion) Danvers Wednesday.”

Maguire didn’t seem bothered at all by the bone-chilling wind whipping in off the vast expanse of the Brother Linus Commons, as he scattered three hits and struck out five. Jake Zeuli finished up for the Tanners.

The Prep’s Jake Sanderson did not look anywhere near as comfortable. He walked leadoff hitter Jake Gustin in the bottom of the first (even though the game was at Danvers, it was Peabody’s home game). After Sanderson seemed to recover with a strikeout of Anthony Iannuzzi, he gave up a single to Nick Palma that sent Gustin, who had stolen second, to third.

Chris Gillen’s sacrifice fly to right brought in Gustin, with Palma, who had made it to second on a throwing error on his single, scooting over to third. Zeuli was hit by a pitch before Jake Doherty singled home Palma, with Zeuli going to third. After a walk to Eric DeMayo, Dylan DiFillipo’s singled scored Doherty with the third run.

That was it for Sanderson, who gave way to Dan Regan, who got out of the jam without any further damage.

St. John’s had chances in just about every inning, but could only scored in the sixth, when Andrew Selima, who had singled to lead off the winning, and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball, came home on Dan Frey’s base hit.

“We had our chances,” said Prep coach Dan Letarte. “But we hit a lot of balls right at people. That’s baseball, though. That’s the game. No whining in baseball.”

Peabody scored its fourth run in the second inning when, with one out, Iannuzzi walked, stole second and took third on a wild pitch, and then came home on Zeuli’s single to center.

In the fifth, the Tanners scored their fifth run on an RBI-single by Doherty, his second ribbie of the day.

The Eagles have Catholic Conference foe BC High today.