Lynnfield dominates all phases in win over North Reading

April 14, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY ANNE MARIE TOBIN

Olivia Sarni and the Pioneers improved to 4-1 with Friday’s win.

By ANNE MARIE TOBIN

NORTH READING — It was a very good Friday yesterday for the Lynnfield girls lacrosse team, which dominated all phases of the game in a 13-1 win over archrival North Reading.

Eight Pioneers scored goals, with senior Elise Murphy continuing her torrid scoring streak with a hat trick.

North Reading got off to a strong start, winning the opening draw and pinning the Pioneers back in their defensive end for the first minute of the game. After that, it was all Lynnfield.

Senior Caroline Buckley opened the scoring at the 21:42 mark after Murphy caused a turnover at midfield.

Buckley won the ensuing draw and found junior Gracie Sperling, who circled around the back of the net and slipped a low shot past Hornets’ goalie Kylie Ford, who finished with 14 saves.

After Buckley won another draw, she found Murphy, who weaved her around three defenders and shoveled one home with her back to the net to make it 3-0 with about 18 minutes to play in the half.

“The draws allowed us to control the game,” Lynnfield coach Ethan Blanchette said. “We won 12 of 15 draws, eight of them by Caroline. Draws are so important in the girls game. “If you want to beat better teams, you have to win them, otherwise you don’t stand a chance.”

Three minutes later, sophomore Olivia Sarni and Murphy made it 5-0 with two goals in a span of 35 seconds.

North Reading won the next draw and made it a four-goal game when Casey McAuliffe converted a free position shot with 13:24 to play in the first half.

Lynnfield continued to apply offensive pressure, but struggled to finish. The Pioneers failed to convert three straight free position attempts over a span of about two minutes, but finally Sperling ended the drought at the 7:03 mark.

“We missed like three or four straight when we shot the ball right at the goalie’s stick, so that frustrated the heck out of me,” Blanchette said.

Lynnfield closed out the half strong with goals by junior Liv Smyrnios, Buckley and senior Lilli Patterson. After Buckley’s goal, the Pioneers held the ball for more than three minutes, before Patterson found the mark with 3.8 seconds left to send the Pioneers into halftime with a 9-1 lead.

Both teams were missing key starters due to the onset of April vacation, but it was North Reading that seemed to take the hardest hit. The Hornets were back on their heels in their own end for all but a couple of minutes of the second half as Lynnfield played the possession game to perfection, holding the ball for nearly five minutes on two occasions. All the Hornets could do was chase.

“With that lead all we wanted to do was keep possession and spread the field to eat up the clock,” Blanchette said. “We got the time down, then were able to give the starters a rest and get some of the other girls some minutes. In that situation, you just want to milk the clock and get out of there with a win. All in all, it was a good win for us.”

Murphy, junior Eliza Brooks (her first career varsity goal) and sophomore Lexine Bucci capped the scoring with second half goals.

Sophomore goalie Lauren Vaccaro had only two saves, both in the first half, a fact which pleased Blanchette.

“I don’t think she even touched the ball in the second half, and really I don’t think our defense had to do much either,” Blanchette said, adding that “the key to our defense is to keep winning the draws to give the offense a chance to control the game.”

Lynnfield improved to 4-1, while North Reading dropped to 1-4.

North Reading coach Samantha Whitney said even though the Hornets were missing some starters, it all came down to execution.

“We just couldn’t pass and catch today,” she said. “That was really the big factor. But the one thing we did do that pleased me was were did a pretty good job pursuing a double on defense which we have been working on, especially considering we were missing three starting defenders. We just couldn’t move the ball effectively on defense.”

The Pioneers are off until April 25 when they host Pentucket.