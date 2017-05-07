Lynnfield baseball team breaks out the bats

May 7, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY KATIE MORRISON

Lynnfield shortstop Justin Juliano turns a double play as Malden’s Lou LoConte slides into second.

By ANNE MARIE TOBIN

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High baseball team broke out the bats at the high school Saturday afternoon with a 13-hit attack to cruise to a 13-2 win over Malden.

The win was the 12th straight for the Pioneers, who are off to their best start since 2005 when they also started 12-0.

Jonathan Luders (2-for-4, 2 runs), Justin Juliano (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 runs), Matt Fiore (2-for-3) and Matt Collins (2-for-2, run) had multiple hit games. Mike Stellato (1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBI) belted his third home run of the season.

Kyle Hawes earned the win, allowing just two hits and three walks in four scoreless innings. He left the game early in the bottom of the fourth when he fouled off a ball that bounced off the turf and hit him.

“It was nice to see Hawes on the mound, he hung in there,” Lynnfield coach John O’Brien said. “And he swung the bat well again today. He is playing some great baseball for us.”

Lynnfield jumped all over Malden starter Jared Martinho early. Luders and Hawes (1-for-1, RBI), run scored) smacked back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first. Juliano singled home Luders and Hawes scored on a passed ball with Juliano advancing to third. Stellato brought Juliano home with a sacrifice fly to to right to give the Pioneers a 3-0 lead.

Lynnfield made it 4-0 after two when designated hitter Andre Padovani (1-for-2, 2 runs, stolen base) scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Hawes after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

In the third, Stellato drove the first pitch he saw into the netting in left to bump the lead to 4-0. Hit into a stiff gust of wind, the ball had just enough zip to clear the fence.

The Pioneers broke the game open with a five-run fourth, in spite of just punching out one base hit, a single by Padovani. Three runs scored on wild pitches, while Bryant Dana (1-for 2, run) forced another home with a bases-loaded walk. Fiore drove in another run home with a grounder to second.

The Pioneers added three more runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 13-0. Singles by Collins, who relieved Hawes in the top of the fifth, Alex Boustris and Joey Mack loaded the bases for Juliano who drove in Collins with a single. Boustris scored on a single by Nick Torosian, then Mack came home on a grounder to short by Nick Giammarco.

The Golden Tornadoes rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by center fielder Lou LoConte and third baseman Tyler West.

With the game firmly in hand, O’Brien took advantage of the opportunity to rest his starters and give the reserves some play time.

“They all responded today when they had their chance,” he said. “Collins did very well on the mound. He went three nice innings and had a couple of hits and Alex Boustris had a big base hit and some of the others did as well.”

O’Brien highlighted the recent play of Juliano.

“Juliano had a great game at shortstop on defense and hit had two nice clutch base hits,” O’Brien said. “He’s been playing great. If he is not the best shortstop in the league I don’t know who is. In his three years as a starter, he has averaged maybe one error a year. He’s just playing great baseball.”

For Malden (4-8), LoConte went 2-for-4, walked once and knocked in a run.

While Lynnfield (10-0 CAL) sits atop the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings three full games ahead of Masconomet (7-3 CAL), O’Brien isn’t buying into anything just yet.

“In our league, you can’t sleepwalk. Anybody is beating anybody. Teams are beating North Reading, and Masconomet. Triton just beat Manchester Essex. We are not killing anyone, there is a lot of parity this year.

“I am fortunate to have a great group of seniors and senior captains who are keeping everyone grounded as we still have a lot of baseball left.”