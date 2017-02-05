Locals gear up for Beanpot action

February 5, 2017

PHOTO BY RICH GAGNON

Marblehead’s Doyle Somerby will look to lead his Terriers to a Beanpot title.

By JOSHUA KUMMINS

BOSTON — The college hockey season is often compared to a marathon.

As the Beanpot Tournament begins, that marathon is almost over. No matter how high the highs or how low the lows were, two wins in the Beanpot can make it all feel good.

On the men’s side, Boston University, Boston College and Harvard enter tonight’s semifinal games at TD Garden with national rankings, while Northeastern has rattled off four wins in five contests.

It’s no secret. Any team can win.

“I don’t think it gets any better than that,” said Marblehead’s Doyle Somerby, whose Terriers face archrival Boston College at 8 p.m., looking to avenge an overtime loss in last year’s title game. “I’ve really always dreamed of that. To play a Monday night game against BC, especially with how last year ended, will be awesome.”

There have been a lot of highs for captain Somerby’s club this season, but one very recent low.

The Terriers racked up an eight-game winning streak in December and January, ascending to the top of the national rankings on Jan. 24.

The following night, BU suffered its first of two consecutive, humbling losses to Merrimack. Somerby called upon friend and fellow Marblehead native Jake Kulevich, who wears the ‘C’ for Colgate University, for advice as his Terriers endured a trying part of the season.

“You get a lot of heads down on the bench and in the locker room, so you try to bring up the morale as much as you can,” Somerby said. “(Jake and I) are having different experiences ― we’re flying high and they’re struggling a little bit. I reached out to him about what he says when the team is down. It’s always good to have him as a support system.”

BU enters Beanpot Monday on a high as its only two losses in the last 11 games were to Merrimack. The Terriers are 9-2-0 in that span and 18-7-2 overall after downing UMass Lowell and UMass in their last two games on Jan. 28 and Friday night, respectively, at Agganis Arena.

Northeastern, which plays Harvard in the semifinal opener at 5 p.m., has two players with local connections. Lynnfield’s Matt Filipe is the Huskies’ top rookie forward with 14 points and he scored twice in Friday’s 6-4 loss to UMass Lowell. St. John’s Prep alum Sam Kurker of Reading has been out of the lineup for a handful of games twice this season, but has two points in 17 outings.

This year’s Women’s Beanpot actually began a day before the calendar flipped to February. Lynn native Katie Burt’s Boston College team will play host Northeastern for its second straight ‘Pot tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

It has been a milestone season for Burt, who made 25 saves in the Eagles’ 3-2 win over BU last Tuesday. With 83 career wins, she is already BC’s all-time leader and is tied for tenth in NCAA history. Wisconsin’s Ann-Renee Desbiens is the only active Division 1 women’s goaltender with more career wins and shutouts than Burt.

Especially at this time of year, wins are the most important statistic. Records? Those don’t mean too much, at least yet.

“The only time (individual records) really enter my mind is when I’m scrolling through Twitter and see something posted. A big picture of me? ‘Oh, I wonder what that is,” Burt said. “Wins are obviously the most important thing, and every time I go out there I expect we’re going to win. It’s a great record, but it doesn’t really matter.”

As March approaches, Burt and the Eagles hope more important trophies will be in reach. For now, only one trophy matters.

“It’s not every day that you get to play for championships, so you really have to cherish the opportunity,” Burt said of the Beanpot. “I think we took advantage of it (against BU) and put the puck in the net, which we’ve struggled with at points. It’s awesome.”

Conversely, it’s been a tough season for Marblehead’s Lexie Laing and the Harvard women, who have a 3-17-4 record. The Crimson have still played opponents tough, skating to ten one-goal games and three two-goal games this season.

Still, the Beanpot is an important event. Records get thrown out the window in the Beanpot, which is the oldest hockey tournament (39 years) in the country on the women’s side.

“There are a bunch of Boston girls, so it’s always a very special week for all of us,” said Laing whose leads Harvard with 14 points after posting two assists in a 2-2 tie against No. 3 Clarkson on Saturday. “I think it’s something we’re always looking forward to.”

The value of playing for such a championship is not lost in the bigger picture. BC men’s coach Jerry York often refers to this time of year as “trophy season,” and Burt, head coach Katie Crowley and the BC women use that same philosophy too.

“Every year for the last ten or so years, the Beanpot has been a battle no matter what game you’re playing in,” Crowley said. “I think it helps us because we get to play in a tournament before the Hockey East playoffs. You could definitely feel it in the locker room because playing to be the best in Boston is something we want every year.”