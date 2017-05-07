It was a stellar day for Stellato

May 7, 2017

ITEM PHOTO | OWEN O’ROURKE

Lynnfield’s Mike Stellato swings for the fences.

By ANNE MARIE TOBIN

LYNNFIELD — Let’s just say, Lynnfield High School senior captain Mike Stellato is on a roll.

On Saturday, he announced he committed to play baseball at Endicott College in Beverly.

“I am so happy to be going to Endicott . Once I visited the school I knew it was the right place for me, I still have to make the team and I hope all goes well,” said Stellato.

Also on Saturday, in a 13-2 win over visiting Malden High School at home, he smacked his third home run of the season, a vicious line drive to left. He jumped all over the first pitch he saw into the net in left field to help the Pioneers improve to 12-0,.

On Sunday morning, Stellato was back at Lynnfield High participating in the North qualifying round for the John Hancock Fenway Fantasy Day home run derby on June 4 at Fenway Park.

Stellato trailed Jeff Mejia of North Reading going into his final at-bat, but swatted three homes in 10 pitches, the final on a Jimmy Fund bonus ball to secure his ticket to Fenway Park in June

“When you play baseball, all you ever want to do is play at Fenway Park,” said Stellato “When you are baseball player, it’s a dream to play at Fenway. It’s been a dream of mine.

Mejia held the early lead with 22 points before Stellato took charge.

Mejia finished second with 22 points, while Lynnfield’s Kyle Hawes was third with 20 points and Cooper Marengi was fourth.