High School Sports Schedule

April 11, 2017
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Cath. Mem. at Malden Catholic (4)
English at Somerville (4:15)
Gloucester at Everett (4)
Malden at Revere (4)
Minuteman at Tech (4)
Mystic Valley at Cheslea (4)
Peabody at Danvers (4)
Saugus at Marblehead (4)
St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)
Swampscott at Beverly (4)
Winthrop at Classical (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Austin Prep at Fenwick (4)
Danvers at Peabody (3:30)
Mystic Valley at Northeast (4)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (3:30)
Boys Tennis
Arlington Cath. at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Beverly at Swampscott (4)
Classical at Winthrop (4)
English at Somerville (4:15)
Everett at Gloucester (4)
Malden Catholic at Fenwick (4)
Medford at Salem (4)
Revere at Malden (4)
St. John’s at Xaverian (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Saugus at Revere (530)
Danvers at Triton (7)
Fenwick at Austin Prep (4)
Lynnfield at Malden (Mystic) (3:45)
Lynnfield at Mystic Valley (4:15)
Malden at Winthrop (4)
Peabody at Danvers (3:30)
Salem at Gloucester (5)
Spellman at St. Mary’s (7)
Girls Tennis
Everett at Gloucester (4)
Fenwick at Williams (3:30)
Malden at Revere (4)
Salem at Medford (4)
Saugus at Marblehead (4)
Somerville at English (4)
St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:30)
Swampscott at Beverly
Winthrop at Classical (4)
Rugby
Milton at Malden Catholic (6)
Sailing
Concord-Carlisle at Winthrop (4)
Landmark at Beverly (4)
Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s (3:45)
Softball
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (4)
Beverly at Swampscott (4)
Classical at Winthrop (4)
Everett at GLoucster (4)
Marblehead at Saugus (4)
Medford at Salem (4)
Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:45)
Revere at Malden (4)
St. Clement’s at Tech (4)
Track
Cathedral/Spellman at St. Mary’s (4)
Danvers/English/Saugus at Malden (4)
English vs. Saugus (at Malden, TBA)
Lynnfield, Amesbury at Triton (3:30)
Malden at Danvers (4)
Marblehead/Revere/Winthrop at Somerville (4)
Winthrop at Somerville (4)
Volleyball
St. John’s at Millis (6)
THURSDAY
Baseball
Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)
Lynnfield at Pentucket (3:45)
Nashoba at Tech (4)
St. Mary’s at Lowell Catholic (3:45)
Waltham at Medford (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (11)
Lynn at Salem (4)
Malden Catholic at St. John’s (4)
Medford at Medford (4)
Revere at Everett (4)
Saugus at Winthrop (4)
Waltham at Beverly (4)
Swampscott at Revere (4:30)
Boys Tennis
Latin Academy at Malden Catholic (4)
Lynnfield at Fenwick (3:30)
Marblehead at BC High (4)
Beverly at Marblehead (4)
Matignon at Saugus (4)
Medford at Malden (5:30)
St. Mary’s at Lowell Cath. (11)
Girls Tennis
Fenwick at Lynnfield (3:30)
Latin Acad. at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Marblehead at Masconomet (4)
Rugby
St. John’s at Needham (4)
Sailing
Beverly vs. Gloucester (TBA)
St. John’s at Falmouth (2:30)
Winthrop at Pingree (4)
Softball
Gloucester at Marblehead (4)
Gr. Lowell at Winthrop (4)
Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (11)
Fenwick at St. Mary’s (1:30)
Medford at Winchester (3:45)
Northeast at Saugus (4)
Track
Whittier at Tech (4)
Volleyball
Revere at Gr. Lowell (5)