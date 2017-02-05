High school sports schedule

February 5, 2017
MONDAY
Boys Basketball
Salem at Everett (7)
St. Mary’s at Cathedral (6:30)
Boys Hockey
Lynn at Swampscott (7:30)
Girls Basketball
Cathedral at St. Mary’s (6:30)
Girls Hockey
Lynn/Winthrop at St. Mary’s (8)
Gymnastics
Essex Tech at Marblehead (7:30)
Skiing
Masco/Manchester at Swampscott (3:30)
Track
English at Marblehead (4)
Winthrop at Peabody (6:30)
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball
Swampscott at Gloucester (7)
Classical at Danvers (7)
Georgetown at Swampscott (7)
Revere at English (7)
Salem at Winthrop (7)
Saugus at Marblehead (7)
St. John’s at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30)
Williams at Fenwick (6:30)
Fencing
St. John’s at Concord-Carlisle (5)
Girls Basketball
Danvers at Classical (7)
English at Revere (7)
Fenwick at Williams (6:30)
Gloucester at Swampscott (7)
Marblehead at Saugus (7)
Notre Dame at Tech (5:30)
Winthrop at Salem (7)
Girls Hockey
Marblehead at Pingree (5)
Skiing
- Andover/Haverhill at St. John’s (3)
Track
CAL meet (6)