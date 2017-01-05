High School Sports Schedule

January 5, 2017

FRIDAY



Boys Basketball

English at Saugus (7)

Gloucester at Beverly (7)

Marblehead at Revere (7)

Rockport at Lynnfield (6:30)

Salem at Danvers (7)

Spellman at St. Mary’s (6:30)

St. John’s at Malden Catholic (7)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (6:30)

Swampscott at Peabody (7)

Winthrop at Classical (7)

Boys Hockey

Beverly at Danvers (7)



Girls Basketball

Austin Prep at Fenwick (6:30)

Beverly at Gloucester (7)

Classical at Winthrop (7)

Danvers at Salem (7)

Peabody at Swampscott (7)

Revere at Marblehead (7)

Saugus at English (7)

Tech at Gr. Lowell (5:30)



Fenwick at Dartmouth Relays



SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

KIPP at Match (10:30)



Boys Hockey

Andover at St. Mary’s (6:30)

Gloucester at Revere(5:10)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (noon)

Saugus at Peabody (4)

Williams at Fenwick (6)

Winthrop at Marblehead 5)

Xaverian at St. John’s (6:40)



Fencing

St. John’s at Hopkins School (10)

Girls Basketball

KIPP at Match (9)

Malden at Classical (7)



Girls Hockey

Algonquin at Winthrop (7)

Beverly at Billerica (7)

Fenwick at Oakmont (11)

Leominster at Marblehead (8)

Peabody at Shawsheen (11)



Gymnastics

Danvers at Essex Tech (6)

Peabody/Essex Tech/Lynnfield at Masco (6)

Swimming

Marian at St. Mary’s (2)

Triton at Lynnfield (7)



Track

Fenwick at Dartmouth Relays



Wrestling

Beverly at Malden Catholic (9)

Danvers at Chelmsford (9)

Salem at Lowell Cath. (10)

St. John’s at N. Attleborough (10)

Super Quad (at Gloucester, 9)

