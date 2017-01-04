High School Sports Schedule

January 4, 2017
THURSDAY
Boys Hockey
Lynn at Shawsheen (7)
Gymnastics
Beverly at Peabody (7:30)
Essex Tech at Salem (7:30)
Gloucester at Medford (6)
Swimming
Beverly at English (6:30)
Classical at Beverly (6:30)
Classical at Marblehead (7)
Salem at Peabody (7:15)
Swampscott at Gloucester (7:15)
Track
Gloucester at Marblehead(4)
Wrestling
Peabody at Triton (4:30)
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball
English at Saugus (7)
Gloucester at Beverly (7)
Marblehead at Revere (7)
Rockport at Lynnfield (6:30)
Salem at Danvers (7)
Spellman at St. Mary’s (6:30)
St. John’s at Malden Catholic (7)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (6:30)
Swampscott at Peabody (7)
Winthrop at Classical (7)
Boys Hockey
Beverly at Danvers (7)
Girls Basketball
Austin Prep at Fenwick (6:30)
Beverly at Gloucester (7)
Classical at Winthrop (7)
Danvers at Salem (7)
Peabody at Swampscott (7)
Revere at Marblehead (7)
Saugus at English (7)
Tech at Gr. Lowell (5:30)
Fenwick at Dartmouth Relays