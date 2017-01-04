High School Sports Schedule

basketball-3
January 4, 2017

THURSDAY

Boys Hockey

Lynn at Shawsheen (7)

Gymnastics

Beverly at Peabody (7:30)

Essex Tech at Salem (7:30)

Gloucester at Medford (6)

Swimming

Beverly at English (6:30)

Classical at Beverly (6:30)

Classical at Marblehead (7)

Salem at Peabody (7:15)

Swampscott at Gloucester (7:15)

Track

Gloucester at Marblehead(4)

Wrestling

Peabody at Triton (4:30)

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

English at Saugus (7)

Gloucester at Beverly (7)

Marblehead at Revere (7)

Rockport at Lynnfield (6:30)

Salem at Danvers (7)

Spellman at St. Mary’s (6:30)

St. John’s at Malden Catholic (7)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (6:30)

Swampscott at Peabody (7)

Winthrop at Classical (7)

Boys Hockey

Beverly at Danvers (7)

Girls Basketball

Austin Prep at Fenwick (6:30)

Beverly at Gloucester (7)

Classical at Winthrop (7)

Danvers at Salem (7)

Peabody at Swampscott (7)

Revere at Marblehead (7)

Saugus at English (7)

Tech at Gr. Lowell (5:30)

Fenwick at Dartmouth Relays

