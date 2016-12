High School Sports Schedule

December 26, 2016

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

BABC Tournament: New Rochelle vs. St. John’s (at Cathedral, 3)

Danvers at Somerville (7)

Fenwick at Pope John (7)

Pope John Paul II Tournament: Essex Tech vs. Winthrop (5)

Revere at Malden (5:30)

Walter J. Boverini Tournament

at Lynn English High

Classical vs. St. Mary’s (3:30)

English vs. Tech (7)

Boys Hockey

Revere at E. Boston Tournament (TBA)

Beverly at Cape Ann Tournament (TBA)

Kasabuski Classic

at Kasabuski Rink, Saugus

Consolation Games 10 a.m. and noon

Championships 2 and 4 p.m.

Lynn Jets Tournament

at Connery Rink, Lynn

Northeast vs. Everett (4)

Lynn vs. Swampscott (6)

Girls Basketball

Beverly at Masco Tournament (TBA)

Fenwick at Masco Tournament (TBA)

Marblehead vs. N. Reading (1)

Newburyport Tournament: Gloucester vs. Ipswich (5)

Pope John Paul II Tournament: Winthrop at Pope John Paul II (TBA)

Tech at Chelsea (11:30)

Walter J. Boverini Tournament

At Lynn English High

Classical vs. St. Mary’s (2)

English vs. Swalmpscott (5:15)

Girls Hockey

Lincoln Sudbury at Beverly (11)

North Shore Showcase

at Endicott College

Billerica vs. St. Mary’s (1)

Track

St. Mary’s vs. Williams (at Lewis Ctr, 10)

Xaverian at St. John’s (10)

Wrestling

Beverly/Danvers at Lowell (9 a.m.)

Gloucester/Lynnfield/Marblehead/Peabody/Salem at Pentucket Tournament (9)

St. John’s at Marshfield Tournament (TBA)