Sports

High School Sports Schedule

December 22, 2016

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Newburyport at Lynnfield (6:30)

Peabody at Somerville (7)

St. Clement at Fenwick (6:30)

St. John’s at St. Mary’s (6:30)

Boys Hockey

Danvers at St. John’s (8)

Fenwick at St. Peter Marian (7:30)

Marblehead at Woburn (7)

Girls Hockey

Andover at Beverly (7)

Fenwick at Marblehead (at Connery, 6)

Woburn vs. St. Mary’s (at Brown Arena, BU, 7)

Swimming

St. John’s at Chelmsford (3:30)

Track

Salem at Peabody (4)

Wrestling

Marblehead at Lynnfield/Mald. Cath./N. Reading/Wakefield (4:30)

Reading at Beverly (3:30)

Salem at Masconomet (4)

Saugus at Watertown (7)

St. John’s at Marshfield Duals (TBA)

MONDAY

Boys Hockey

Kasabuski Classic

At Kasabuski Rink, Saugus

Reading vs. Winthrop (10)

Saugus vs. Portland, Maine (noon)

Melrose vs. Peabody (2)

Lynnfield vs. Medford (4)

East Boston Tournament

At Porzzarro Rink, E. Boston

Revere vs. Ashland (6)

Gloucester Tournament

At Talbot Rink, Gloucester

Marblehead vs. Beverly (6)

Gloucester vs. Biddeford, Maine (8)

