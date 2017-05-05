High School Sports Schedule

May 5, 2017
SATURDAY
Baseball
Beverly at Masconomet (3:30)
Georgetown at Swampscott (5)
KIPP at Boston Collegiate (9)
Malden at Lynnfield (2:30)
Malden Cath. at Billerica (4)
Salem at Athol (11)
Winthrop at Essex Tech (10)
Boys Lacrosse
Austin Prep at Gloucester (6)
Marblehead at Newton North (2)
Saugus at Stoneham (4:30)
St. John’s at Needham (6:45)
Winthrop at Swampscott (2)
Girls Lacrosse
Marblehead at Winchester (3)
St. Joseph at St. Mary’s (4)
Swampscott at Stoneham (2)
Sailing
Freshman/Sophomore Regatta (9)
Marblehead at Herreshoff Finals (2)
Softball
Waltham at Revere (6)
Track
Cath. Conf. frosh/soph meet (TBA)
CCL Fresh/Soph (at Williams, 10)
NEC Frosh/Soph meet (at Revere, 9)
Weston Inv. (at Regis College, 4:30)
SUNDAY
Baseball
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (2)
Sailing
Marblehead at Herreshoff Finals (2)
Softball
Medford at Arl. Cath. (11)
Classical at English (1)
Matignon at St. Mary’s (4)