Sports

High School Sports Schedule

May 5, 2017

SATURDAY

Baseball

Beverly at Masconomet (3:30)

Georgetown at Swampscott (5)

KIPP at Boston Collegiate (9)

Malden at Lynnfield (2:30)

Malden Cath. at Billerica (4)

Salem at Athol (11)

Winthrop at Essex Tech (10)

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Prep at Gloucester (6)

Marblehead at Newton North (2)

Saugus at Stoneham (4:30)

St. John’s at Needham (6:45)

Winthrop at Swampscott (2)

Girls Lacrosse

Marblehead at Winchester (3)

St. Joseph at St. Mary’s (4)

Swampscott at Stoneham (2)

Sailing

Freshman/Sophomore Regatta (9)

Marblehead at Herreshoff Finals (2)

Softball

Waltham at Revere (6)

Track

Cath. Conf. frosh/soph meet (TBA)

CCL Fresh/Soph (at Williams, 10)

NEC Frosh/Soph meet (at Revere, 9)

Weston Inv. (at Regis College, 4:30)

SUNDAY

Baseball

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (2)

Sailing

Marblehead at Herreshoff Finals (2)

Softball

Medford at Arl. Cath. (11)

Classical at English (1)

Matignon at St. Mary’s (4)

 

hriveraSports