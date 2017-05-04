Sports

High School Sports Schedule

May 4, 2017

FRIDAY

Baseball

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Gr. Lawrence at Medford (4)

Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (7)

Northeast at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Boys Tennis

English at Classical (4)

Pentucket at St. John’s (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Winthrop at Swampscott (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Beverly at Peabody (4)

Danvers at Marblehead (4)

Revere at Winthrop (4)

Salem at Malden (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Girls Tennis

Everett at Revere (4)

Fenwick at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Salem at Saugus (4)

Swampscott at Winthrop (4)

Golf

  1. Quincy at Saugus (4)

Sailing

Beverly at Swampscott (4)

St. John’s at Tabor (3:45)

Softball

English at Classical (7)

Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)

Ipswich at Lynnfield (3:45)

Malden at Marblehead (4:30)

Matignon at St. Mary’s (4)

Salem at Somerville (4)

Saugus at Winthrop (4)

Volleyball

Malden at PopeJohn (5)

SATURDAY

Baseball

Beverly at Masconomet (3:30)

Georgetown at Swampscott (5)

KIPP at Boston Collegiate (9)

Malden at Lynnfield (2:30)

Malden Cath. at Billerica (4)

Salem at Athol (11)

Winthrop at Essex Tech (10)

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Prep at Gloucester (6)

Marblehead at Newton North (2)

Saugus at Stoneham (4:30)

St. John’s at Needham (6:45)

Winthrop at Swampscott (2)

Girls Lacrosse

Marblehead at Winchester (3)

St. Joseph at St. Mary’s (4)

Swampscott at Stoneham (2)

Sailing

Freshman/Sophomore Regatta (9)

Marblehead at Herreshoff Finals (2)

Softball

Waltham at Revere (6)

Track

Cath. Conf. frosh/soph meet (TBA)

CCL Fresh/Soph (at Williams, 10)

NEC Frosh/Soph meet (at Revere, 9)

Weston Inv. (at Regis College, 4:30)

hriveraSports