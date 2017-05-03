High School Sports Schedule

May 3, 2017
THURSDAY
Baseball
Danvers at Gloucester (4)
Foxborough at KIPP (4)
Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)
Mystic Valley at Minuteman (4)
Peabody at Xaverian (4)
Somerville at Beverly (4)
Tech at Chelsea (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Beverly at Gloucester (5)
Lynn at Revere (4)
Malden Cath. at BC High (5:45)
Marblehead at Danvers (7)
Peabody at Medford (4)
Pope John at Mystic Valley (4:15)
Saugus at Everett (4)
Swampscott at Winthrop (4)
Xaverian at St. John’s (4)
Boys Tennis
Classical at Somerville (4)
Lynnfield at N. Reading (3:30)
Malden at Triton (4)
Malden Cath. at Arlington (3:45)
Medford at Winthrop (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Saugus at Malden (5:30)
Girls Tennis
Reading at Lynnfield (3:30)
Peabody at English (4)
Triton at Malden (4)
Golf
Saugus at N. Quincy (4)
Sailing
St. John’s at Sharon (3:30)
Softball
Beverly at Somerville (4)
English at Revere (4)
Foxborough at KIPP (5)
Mystic Valley at Tech (4)
Winthrop at Everett (4)
Track
Malden at Peabody (4)
Prospect Hill at KIPP (4)
Saugus vs. Swampscott (at Medford, 4)
Winthrop at Salem (4)
Volleyball
St. John’s at Medfield (6)
FRIDAY
Baseball
Classical at English (4)
Danvers at Saugus (4)
Gr. Lawrence at Medford (4)
Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)
St. John’s at Swampscott (6:30)
St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (7)
Northeast at Mystic Valley (4:15)
Boys Tennis
English at Classical (4)
Pentucket at St. John’s (4)
St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)
Winthrop at Swampscott (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Beverly at Peabody (4)
Danvers at Marblehead (4)
Revere at Winthrop (4)
Salem at Malden (4)
Swampscott at Medford (4)
Girls Tennis
Everett at Revere (4)
Fenwick at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Salem at Saugus (4)
Swampscott at Winthrop (4)
Golf
Quincy at Saugus (4)
Sailing
Beverly at Swampscott (4)
St. John’s at Tabor (3:45)
Softball
English at Classical (7)
Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)
Ipswich at Lynnfield (3:45)
Malden at Marblehead (4:30)
Matignon at St. Mary’s (4)
Salem at Somerville (4)
Saugus at Winthrop (4)
Volleyball
Malden at Pope John (5)