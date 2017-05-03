Sports

High School Sports Schedule

May 3, 2017

THURSDAY

Baseball

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

Foxborough at KIPP (4)

Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)

Mystic Valley at Minuteman (4)

Peabody at Xaverian (4)

Somerville at Beverly (4)

Tech at Chelsea (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Beverly at Gloucester (5)

Lynn at Revere (4)

Malden Cath. at BC High (5:45)

Marblehead at Danvers (7)

Peabody at Medford (4)

Pope John at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Saugus at Everett (4)

Swampscott at Winthrop (4)

Xaverian at St. John’s (4)

Boys Tennis

Classical at Somerville (4)

Lynnfield at N. Reading (3:30)

Malden at Triton (4)

Malden Cath. at Arlington (3:45)

Medford at Winthrop (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Saugus at Malden (5:30)

Girls Tennis 

Reading at Lynnfield (3:30)

Peabody at English (4)

Triton at Malden (4)

Golf

Saugus at N. Quincy (4)

Sailing

St. John’s at Sharon (3:30)

Softball

Beverly at Somerville (4)

English at Revere (4)

Foxborough at KIPP (5)

Mystic Valley at Tech (4)

Winthrop at Everett (4)

Track

Malden at Peabody (4)

Prospect Hill at KIPP (4)

Saugus vs. Swampscott (at Medford, 4)

Winthrop at Salem (4)

Volleyball

St.  John’s at Medfield (6)

FRIDAY

Baseball

Classical at English (4)

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Gr. Lawrence at Medford (4)

Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)

St. John’s at Swampscott (6:30)

St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)

Boys Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (7)

Northeast at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Boys Tennis

English at Classical (4)

Pentucket at St. John’s (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Winthrop at Swampscott (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Beverly at Peabody (4)

Danvers at Marblehead (4)

Revere at Winthrop (4)

Salem at Malden (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Girls Tennis

Everett at Revere (4)

Fenwick at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Salem at Saugus (4)

Swampscott at Winthrop (4)

Golf

Quincy at Saugus (4)

Sailing

Beverly at Swampscott (4)

St. John’s at Tabor (3:45)

Softball

English at Classical (7)

Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)

Ipswich at Lynnfield (3:45)

Malden at Marblehead (4:30)

Matignon at St. Mary’s (4)

Salem at Somerville (4)

Saugus at Winthrop (4)

Volleyball

Malden at Pope John (5)

