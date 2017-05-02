Sports

High School Sports Schedule

May 2, 2017

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Classical at Malden (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Peabody (4)

St. John’s at BC High (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Swampscott at Everett (4)

Winthrop at Marblehead (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (5)

Fenwick at Arlington Cath. (4)

Boys Tennis

Beverly at Somerville (4)

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

English at Revere (4)

Everett at Swampscott (5:30)

Fenwick at Lowell Cath. (3:30)

Malden at Classical (4)

Malden Cath. at Methuen (4)

Marblehead at Winthrop (4:30)

Masconomet at Lynnfield (3:30)

Peabody at Salem (4:30)

St. John’s (D) at St. John’s (S) (4:30)

St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)

Girls Lacrosse

Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (4)

Gloucester at Salem (4)

Gloucester at Salem (6:30)

Marblehead at Beverly (4:30)

Nashoba at Mystic Valley (4:15(

Peabody at Medford (4)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Winthrop at Malden (5:30)

Girls Tennis

Classical at Malden (4)

Everett at Swampscott (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Lowell Catholic at Fenwick (3:30)

Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:30)

Matignon at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Peabody (4:30)

Saugus at Medford (4)

Somerville at Beverly (4)

Winthrop at Marblehead (4:30)

Golf

Saugus at Brookline (4)

Rugby

Brookline at St. John’s (5)

Malden Cath. at Algonquin (6)

Sailing

Manchester at St. John’s (3:30)

Pingree at Beverly (4)

Softball

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

English at Revere (4)

Everett at Swampscott (4)

Lynnfield at Amesbury (3:45)

Malden at Classical (4)

Marblehead at Winthrop (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Peabody at Salem (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Tech at St. Clement’s (4)

Track

Classical at Somerville (4)

English vs. Medford (at Danvers, 4)

Everett at Danvers (4)

Lynnfield/Masco at Pentucket (3:30)

Marblehead vs. Beverly (at Somerville, 4)

Volleyball

St. John’s at BC High (5)

THURSDAY

Baseball

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

Foxborough at KIPP (4)

Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)

Mystic Valley at Minuteman (4)

Peabody at Xaverian (4)

Somerville at Beverly (4)

Tech at Chelsea (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Beverly at Gloucester (5)

Lynn at Revere (4)

Malden Cath. at BC High (5:45)

Marblehead at Danvers (7)

Peabody at Medford (4)

Pope John at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Saugus at Everett (4)

Swampscott at Winthrop (4)

Xaverian at St. John’s (4)

Boys Tennis

Classical at Somerville (4)

Lynnfield at N. Reading (3:30)

Malden at Triton (4)

Malden Cath. at Arlington (3:45)

Medford at Winthrop (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Saugus at Malden (5:30)

Girls Tennis

  1. Reading at Lynnfield (3:30)

Peabody at English (4)

Triton at Malden (4)

Golf

Saugus at N. Quincy (4)

Sailing

St. John’s at Sharon (3:30)

Softball

Beverly at Somerville (4)

English at Revere (4)

Foxborough at KIPP (5)

Mystic Valley at Tech (4)

Winthrop at Everett (4)

Track

Malden at Peabody (4)

Prospect Hill at KIPP (4)

Saugus vs. Swampscott (at Medford, 4)

Winthrop at Salem (4)

Volleyball

St.  John’s at Medfield (6)

hriveraSports