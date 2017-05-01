Sports

High School Sports Schedule

May 1, 2017

TUESDAY

Baseball

Chelsea at Mystic Valley (4)

Manchester at Lynnfield (3:45)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Minuteman at Tech (4)

Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Lowell Cath. at Malden (5:30)

Marblehead at Peabody (5:30)

Saugus at Matignon (5:45)

St. John’s at BC High (5:30)

Boys Tennis

Danvers at Somerville (5)

St. John’s at Newton North (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Winthrop at Malden (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Danvers at Swampscott (7:30)

Medford at Winthrop (4)

Girls Tennis

Malden at Winthrop (4)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Peabody at Saugus (4)

Rockport at Lynnfield (3:30)

Somerville at Danvers (4)

Golf

Braintree at Saugus (4)

Sailing

Pingree at Winthrop (4:30)

Softball

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (resumption of rained-out game, 4)

English at Swampscott (4)

Malden at Beverly (4)

Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)

Saugus at Danvers (4)

Track

Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)

BC High at Malden Cath. (4:30)

Mystic Valley/Whittier at Chelsea (4)

St. John’s at Cath. Mem. (4)

St. Mary’s at Cristo Rey/Marian (3:30)

Tech at Essex Tech (4)

Volleyball

Somerville at Malden (5)

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Classical at Malden (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Peabody (4)

St. John’s at BC High (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Swampscott at Everett (4)

Winthrop at Marblehead (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (5)

Fenwick at Arlington Cath. (4)

Boys Tennis

Beverly at Somerville (4)

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

English at Revere (4)

Everett at Swampscott (5:30)

Fenwick at Lowell Cath. (3:30)

Malden at Classical (4)

Malden Cath. at Methuen (4)

Marblehead at Winthrop (4:30)

Masconomet at Lynnfield (3:30)

Peabody at Salem (4:30)

St. John’s (D) at St. John’s (S) (4:30)

St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)

Girls Lacrosse

Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (4)

Gloucester at Salem (4)

Gloucester at Salem (6:30)

Marblehead at Beverly (4:30)

Nashoba at Mystic Valley (4:15(

Peabody at Medford (4)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Winthrop at Malden (5:30)

Girls Tennis

Classical at Malden (4)

Everett at Swampscott (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Lowell Catholic at Fenwick (3:30)

Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:30)

Matignon at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Peabody (4:30)

Saugus at Medford (4)

Somerville at Beverly (4)

Winthrop at Marblehead (4:30)

Golf

Saugus at Brookline (4)

Rugby

Brookline at St. John’s (5)

Malden Cath. at Algonquin (6)

Sailing

Manchester at St. John’s (3:30)

Pingree at Beverly (4)

Softball

Danvers at Gloucester (4)

English at Revere (4)

Everett at Swampscott (4)

Lynnfield at Amesbury (3:45)

Malden at Classical (4)

Marblehead at Winthrop (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Peabody at Salem (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)

Tech at St. Clement’s (4)

Track

Classical at Somerville (4)

English vs. Medford (at Danvers, 4)

Everett at Danvers (4)

Lynnfield/Masco at Pentucket (3:30)

Marblehead vs. Beverly (at Somerville, 4)

Volleyball

St. John’s at BC High (5)

