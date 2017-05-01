High School Sports Schedule

May 1, 2017
TUESDAY
Baseball
Chelsea at Mystic Valley (4)
Manchester at Lynnfield (3:45)
Medford at Swampscott (4)
Minuteman at Tech (4)
Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Lowell Cath. at Malden (5:30)
Marblehead at Peabody (5:30)
Saugus at Matignon (5:45)
St. John’s at BC High (5:30)
Boys Tennis
Danvers at Somerville (5)
St. John’s at Newton North (4)
Swampscott at Medford (4)
Winthrop at Malden (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Danvers at Swampscott (7:30)
Medford at Winthrop (4)
Girls Tennis
Malden at Winthrop (4)
Medford at Swampscott (4)
Peabody at Saugus (4)
Rockport at Lynnfield (3:30)
Somerville at Danvers (4)
Golf
Braintree at Saugus (4)
Sailing
Pingree at Winthrop (4:30)
Softball
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (resumption of rained-out game, 4)
English at Swampscott (4)
Malden at Beverly (4)
Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)
Saugus at Danvers (4)
Track
Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)
BC High at Malden Cath. (4:30)
Mystic Valley/Whittier at Chelsea (4)
St. John’s at Cath. Mem. (4)
St. Mary’s at Cristo Rey/Marian (3:30)
Tech at Essex Tech (4)
Volleyball
Somerville at Malden (5)
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Classical at Malden (4)
Gloucester at Danvers (4)
Medford at Saugus (4)
Revere at English (4)
Salem at Peabody (4)
St. John’s at BC High (4)
St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)
Swampscott at Everett (4)
Winthrop at Marblehead (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (5)
Fenwick at Arlington Cath. (4)
Boys Tennis
Beverly at Somerville (4)
Danvers at Gloucester (4)
English at Revere (4)
Everett at Swampscott (5:30)
Fenwick at Lowell Cath. (3:30)
Malden at Classical (4)
Malden Cath. at Methuen (4)
Marblehead at Winthrop (4:30)
Masconomet at Lynnfield (3:30)
Peabody at Salem (4:30)
St. John’s (D) at St. John’s (S) (4:30)
St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)
Girls Lacrosse
Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (4)
Gloucester at Salem (4)
Gloucester at Salem (6:30)
Marblehead at Beverly (4:30)
Nashoba at Mystic Valley (4:15(
Peabody at Medford (4)
St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)
Winthrop at Malden (5:30)
Girls Tennis
Classical at Malden (4)
Everett at Swampscott (4)
Gloucester at Danvers (4)
Lowell Catholic at Fenwick (3:30)
Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:30)
Matignon at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Revere at English (4)
Salem at Peabody (4:30)
Saugus at Medford (4)
Somerville at Beverly (4)
Winthrop at Marblehead (4:30)
Golf
Saugus at Brookline (4)
Rugby
Brookline at St. John’s (5)
Malden Cath. at Algonquin (6)
Sailing
Manchester at St. John’s (3:30)
Pingree at Beverly (4)
Softball
Danvers at Gloucester (4)
English at Revere (4)
Everett at Swampscott (4)
Lynnfield at Amesbury (3:45)
Malden at Classical (4)
Marblehead at Winthrop (4)
Medford at Saugus (4)
Peabody at Salem (4)
St. Mary’s at Fenwick (3:30)
Tech at St. Clement’s (4)
Track
Classical at Somerville (4)
English vs. Medford (at Danvers, 4)
Everett at Danvers (4)
Lynnfield/Masco at Pentucket (3:30)
Marblehead vs. Beverly (at Somerville, 4)
Volleyball
St. John’s at BC High (5)