High School Sports Schedule

April 28, 2017
SATURDAY
Baseball
English at Swampscott (1)
Ipswich vs. Lynnfield (at Fraser Field, noon)
Mald. Cath. at St. Peter-Marian (at Fraser Field, 3)
Worcester No. at Fenwick (11)
Classical at Revere (2)
Boys Lacrosse
Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (11)
Marblehead at Wakefield (11)
Matignon at Classical (1)
Salem at Lowell (noon)
Triton at Mald. Cath. (11)
Peabody at Silver Lake (1)
Girls Lacrosse
Belmont at Medford (10)
Lexington at Fenwick (10)
Melrose at Mystic Valley (noon)
St. Mary’s at Salem (noon)
Softball
Swampscott at Medford (10)
Revere at Classical (7)
Track
Div. 2 relays (at Marshfield, 9:30)
State Relays (at Sandwich, TBA)
SUNDAY
Baseball
Ham-Wen. at St. John’s (noon)
Saugus vs. TBA (at E. Boston, TBA)
Sailing
Herreshof Qualifier (at Portland, 9)
Track
Division IV relays (at N. Reading, 9:30)
State Relays (at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA)
State Relays at No. Reading (10)