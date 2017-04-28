Sports

High School Sports Schedule

April 28, 2017

SATURDAY

Baseball

English at Swampscott (1)

Ipswich vs. Lynnfield (at Fraser Field, noon)

Mald. Cath. at St. Peter-Marian (at Fraser Field, 3)

Worcester No. at Fenwick (11)

Classical at Revere (2)

Boys Lacrosse

Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (11)

Marblehead at Wakefield (11)

Matignon at Classical (1)

Salem at Lowell (noon)

Triton at Mald. Cath. (11)

Peabody at Silver Lake (1)

Girls Lacrosse

Belmont at Medford (10)

Lexington at Fenwick (10)

Melrose at Mystic Valley (noon)

St. Mary’s at Salem (noon)

Softball

Swampscott at Medford (10)

Revere at Classical (7)

Track

Div. 2 relays (at Marshfield, 9:30)

State Relays (at Sandwich, TBA)

SUNDAY

Baseball

Ham-Wen. at St. John’s (noon)

Saugus vs. TBA (at E. Boston, TBA)

Sailing

Herreshof Qualifier (at Portland, 9)

Track

Division IV relays (at N. Reading, 9:30)

State Relays (at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA)

State Relays at No. Reading (10)

