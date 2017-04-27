Sports

High School Sports Schedule

April 27, 2017

FRIDAY

Baseball

Danvers at Everett (4)

Medford at Peabody (4)

Mystic Valley at Tech (4)

Salem at Marblehead (4)

Somerville at Malden (4)

Winthrop at Revere (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Beverly at Peabody (5:30)

Masconomet at Lynnfield (4)

Methuen at Winthrop (4)

Minuteman at Mystic Valley (4:15)

St. John’s at Cath. Mem. (7)

Boys Tennis

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Beverly at Gloucester (4)

Everett at Danvers (4)

Malden at Somerville (4)

Manchester at St. John’s (4)

Marblehead at Salem (4:30)

Spellman at Fenwick

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:45)

Marblehead at Peabody (4)

Medford at Danvers (4)

Revere at Salem (4)

Winthrop at Saugus (4)

Girls Tennis

Everett at Danvers (5:30)

Fenwick at Spellman

Gloucester at Beverly (4)

Medford at Peabody (4)

Salem at Marblehead (4)

Somerville at Malden (4)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Softball

Beverly at Gloucester (4)

Everett at Danvers (4)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Lynnfield at Rockport (3:45)

Malden at Somerville (4)

Marlbehead at Salem (4)

Nashoba at Tech (4)

Peabody at Medford (4)

Revere at Winthrop (4)

SATURDAY

Baseball

English at Swampscott (1)

Ipswich vs. Lynnfield (at Fraser Field, noon)

Mald. Cath. at St. Peter-Marian (at Fraser Field, 3)

Worcester No. at Fenwick (11)

Boys Lacrosse

Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (11)

Marblehead at Wakefield (11)

Matignon at Classical (1)

Salem at Lowell (noon)

Triton at Mald. Cath. (11)

Peabody at Silver Lake (1)

Girls Lacrosse

Belmont at Medford (10)

Lexington at Fenwick (10)

Melrose at Mystic Valley (noon)

St. Mary’s at Salem (noon)

Softball

Swampscott at Medford (10)

Track

Div. 2 relays (at Marshfield, 9:30)

State Relays (at Sandwich, TBA)

