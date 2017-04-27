High School Sports Schedule

April 27, 2017
FRIDAY
Baseball
Danvers at Everett (4)
Medford at Peabody (4)
Mystic Valley at Tech (4)
Salem at Marblehead (4)
Somerville at Malden (4)
Winthrop at Revere (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Beverly at Peabody (5:30)
Masconomet at Lynnfield (4)
Methuen at Winthrop (4)
Minuteman at Mystic Valley (4:15)
St. John’s at Cath. Mem. (7)
Boys Tennis
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Beverly at Gloucester (4)
Everett at Danvers (4)
Malden at Somerville (4)
Manchester at St. John’s (4)
Marblehead at Salem (4:30)
Spellman at Fenwick
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:45)
Marblehead at Peabody (4)
Medford at Danvers (4)
Revere at Salem (4)
Winthrop at Saugus (4)
Girls Tennis
Everett at Danvers (5:30)
Fenwick at Spellman
Gloucester at Beverly (4)
Medford at Peabody (4)
Salem at Marblehead (4)
Somerville at Malden (4)
St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)
Softball
Beverly at Gloucester (4)
Everett at Danvers (4)
Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (3:30)
Lynnfield at Rockport (3:45)
Malden at Somerville (4)
Marlbehead at Salem (4)
Nashoba at Tech (4)
Peabody at Medford (4)
Revere at Winthrop (4)
SATURDAY
Baseball
English at Swampscott (1)
Ipswich vs. Lynnfield (at Fraser Field, noon)
Mald. Cath. at St. Peter-Marian (at Fraser Field, 3)
Worcester No. at Fenwick (11)
Boys Lacrosse
Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (11)
Marblehead at Wakefield (11)
Matignon at Classical (1)
Salem at Lowell (noon)
Triton at Mald. Cath. (11)
Peabody at Silver Lake (1)
Girls Lacrosse
Belmont at Medford (10)
Lexington at Fenwick (10)
Melrose at Mystic Valley (noon)
St. Mary’s at Salem (noon)
Softball
Swampscott at Medford (10)
Track
Div. 2 relays (at Marshfield, 9:30)
State Relays (at Sandwich, TBA)