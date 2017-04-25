Sports

High School Sports Schedule

April 25, 2017

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Beverly at Malden (4:30)

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (4)

Classical at Revere (4)

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Everett at Winthrop (4)

Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30)

Mald. Cath. at Xaverian (4)

Marblehead at Somerville (4)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

Peabody at English (4)

Salem at Gloucester (4)

St. Mary’s at Williams (TBA)

Boys Lacrosse

Fenwick at Williams (4)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:45)

Swampscott at Georgetown (4)

Boys Tennis

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (4)

English at Peabody (4)

Everett at Winthrop (4)

Gloucester at Salem (4:30)

Malden at Beverly (4)

Revere at Classical (4)

Somerville at Marblehead (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Xaverian at Mald. Cath. (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Arl. Cath. at St. Mary’s (7)

Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Masconomet at Marblehead (4)

Williams at Fenwick (4)

Winthrop at Medford (4)

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield (3:30)

Beverly at Malden (4)

Classical at Revere (4)

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Everett at Winthrpo (4)

Marblehead atr Somerville (4)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Peabody at English (4)

Pope John at St. ary’s (3:30)

Salem at Gloucester (4:30)

Rugby

Mald. Cath. at Cambridge (6)

Sailing

Belmont Hill at M’head (3)

Concord Acad. at Swampscott (4)

Winchester at St. John’s (3:45)

Softball

Austin Prep at Fenwick (3:30)

English at Peabody (4)

Malden at Beverly (4)

North Reading at Lynnfield (3:45)

Revere at Classical (4)

Saugus at Danvers (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Winthrop at Everett (4)

Track

Lynnfield/Ham-Wen at Amesbury (3:30)

Malden at Everett (4)

Salem at Classical (4)

Saugus at Medford (4)

Volleyball

Randolph at Malden (4)

THURSDAY

Baseball

Amesbury at Lynnfield (3:45)

Gloucester at Beverly (4)

Saugus at Classical (7)

St. Mary’s at Charlestown (3:30)

Boys Lacrosse

Danvers at Gloucester (5)

Everett at Revere (4:30)

Mald. Cath. at Xaverian (4)

Malden at Lynn (7)

Medford at Marblehead (4)

Salem at Winthrop (4)

Swampscott at Saugus (4:30)

Boys Tennis

Boston Latin at St. Mary’s (4)

Marblehead at Masconomet (4)

Revere at Winthrop (4)

Swampscott at English (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Beverly at Melrose (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Lynnfield at Bedford (3:45)

Girls Tennis

Classical at Saugus (4)

English at Swampscott (4)

Lynnfield at Manchester-Essex (3:30)

Winthrop at Revere (4)

Sailing

Beverly at Winthrop (4)

Softball

Classical at Saugus (4)

Minuteman at Mystic Valley (4)

Williams at St. Mary’s (at Lynn Woods, 3:30)

Winthrop at Beverly (4:30)

Volleyball

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (5)

Gr. Lowell at Malden (6)

