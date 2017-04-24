Sports

High School Sports Schedule

April 24, 2017

TUESDAY

Baseball

Lynnfield at Ham-Wen (3:45)

Boys Lacrosse

Beverly at Marblehead (5:45)

Danvers at Salem (4)

Lynnfield at Pentucket (4)

Medford at Everett (4)

Peabody at Gloucester (5)

Winthrop at Revere (4:30)

Boys Tennis

Classical at Somerville (4)

Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30)

Latin Acad. at St. Mary’s (3:45)

Mald. Cath. at St. Joseph’s (4)

St. John’s (D) at St. John’s (S) (4)

Winthrop at Danvers (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Danvers at Beverly (4)

Gloucester at Revere (5:30)

Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:45)

Salem at Winthrop (4)

Saugus at Malden (4)

Swampscott at Peabody (4)

Girls Tennis

Danvers at Winthrop (4)

St. Mary’s at Latin Acad. (3:30)

Sailing

Wellesley at St. John’s (3:30)

Softball

Chelsea at Tech (4)

Mystic Valley at Northeast (4)

Somerville at Marblehead (4)

Track

Marblehead at Danvers (4)

Matignon/St. Jos. at Fenwick (3:30)

Mystic Valley at Tech (4)

Mystic Valley/PMA at Shawsheen (4)

Somerville vs. English (at Danvers, 4)

St. John’s at Malden Cath. (4)

St. Mary’s at Williams (3:30)

Volleyball

Malden at Essex Tech (5)

St. John’s (S) at St. John’s (D) (6)

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Beverly at Malden (4:30)

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (4)

Classical at Revere (4)

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Everett at Winthrop (4)

Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30)

Mald. Cath. at Xaverian (4)

Marblehead at Somerville (4)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

Peabody at English (4)

Salem at Gloucester (4)

St. Mary’s at Williams (TBA)

Boys Lacrosse

Fenwick at Williams (4)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:45)

Swampscott at Georgetown (4)

Boys Tennis

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (4)

English at Peabody (4)

Everett at Winthrop (4)

Gloucester at Salem (4:30)

Malden at Beverly (4)

Revere at Classical (4)

Somerville at Marblehead (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Xaverian at Mald. Cath. (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Arl. Cath. at St. Mary’s (7)

Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Masconomet at Marblehead (4)

Williams at Fenwick (4)

Winthrop at Medford (4)

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield (3:30)

Beverly at Malden (4)

Classical at Revere (4)

Danvers at Saugus (4)

Everett at Winthrpo (4)

Marblehead atr Somerville (4)

Medford at Swampscott (4)

Peabody at English (4)

Pope John at St. ary’s (3:30)

Salem at Gloucester (4:30)

Rugby

Mald. Cath. at Cambridge (6)

Sailing

Belmont Hill at M’head (3)

Concord Acad. at Swampscott (4)

Winchester at St. John’s (3:45)

Softball

Austin Prep at Fenwick (3:30)

English at Peabody (4)

Malden at Beverly (4)

North Reading at Lynnfield (3:45)

Revere at Classical (4)

Saugus at Danvers (4)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Winthrop at Everett (4)

Track

Lynnfield/Ham-Wen at Amesbury (3:30)

Malden at Everett (4)

Salem at Classical (4)

Saugus at Medford (4)

Volleyball

Randolph at Malden (4)

hriveraSports